MURRAY – The Calloway County Public Library Board of Trustees voted earlier this week to purchase the property next door to aid in the library’s expansion plans.
After a discussion in executive session on Tuesday, the board reconvened in open session via Zoom and Trustee Vonnie Hays-Adams moved to enter into a real estate purchase contract with TMV Holdings, LLC for the property at 706 Main St., tracts 1 and 2, at the purchase price of $275,000. The library board had been in negotiations to purchase the property, which is currently home to Southern Family Dental, for several months to help with its plans to expand the library.
Chris Cottongim, president of 5253 Design Group, told the board he was ready for the library to advertise for bids to demolish the property at 709 Olive St., which is also part of the library’s expansion plan. The pre-bid will be Nov. 24 and the bid opening would be Dec. 1, he said.
“I’ll have my information on Dec. 1 and then I will present that to the board on Dec. 8,” Cottongim said. “Then you can approve a notice to proceed and we’ll get the demolition contractor moving forward. We would expect the contractor to start within a week and be totally finished in about six weeks.”
Toward the end of the meeting, Hays-Adams said a citizen had recently approached her about the changes that Judge-Executive Kenny Imes made earlier this year regarding trustee term limits. Because multiple trustees had resigned in the last year, Imes made some changes so that terms for members wouldn’t expire at the same time. Hays-Adams said that after she was informed of the potential problem, she and CCPL Director Mignon Reed called Terry Manuel, the state librarian and commissioner of the Kentucky Department for Libraries and Archives. She said Manuel told them a judge-executive can’t change terms for trustees if it involves making a term longer than four years.
“Our judge was trying to help us,” Hays-Adams said. “I don’t think he in any way was trying to cause us a problem; because if it had been like it was, I pretty much would be the only person sitting here in a couple of months, and I don’t want that to happen. But I didn’t think I could just ignore the concerns of this citizen who was pretty determined to get this out in the public, and I asked her to give us the chance as a board to discuss it and talk about it. (I told her) that we are people who care about the library and none of us would ever want to do anything to harm the library or the library’s image at all. And I don’t think that’s what any of us intended to do. I think we all just want to serve and do the best we can for our public library.”
Sitting in on his first meeting as a new trustee, Lance Allison asked Reed what the statute says about term limits.
“The law does say you can only be appointed to serve the four-year terms unless it’s an unexpired term, and then you’re filling that unexpired term,” Reed said. “The problem is – like with you, Lance – you’re filling an unexpired term of an unexpired term. So that’s where the issues come in. Judge Imes and myself and Terry Manuel have discussed this and Judge Imes did what he felt was the best so that everyone wouldn’t roll off and we could stagger the terms. When Vonnie and I spoke with Terry, we mentioned the resolution to him and he did state that the law overrides that.”
Hays-Adams said the Chair Riley Ramsey and Debbie Bell are the trustees who would have ended their terms in August. She said, though, that it is her understanding that if the board did search for new trustees, they would be allowed to serve until their replacements were found.
Reached for comment on Wednesday, Imes said he and Reed talked to Manuel about the issue months ago, and Manuel didn’t seem to indicate that there were any potential legal problems with the plan.
“(The terms of trustees) had gotten so jumbled up the last seven or eight years, nobody knew when anybody was due (for their term to end), so this was just to set the record straight at one time,” Imes said. “I talked to Commissioner Manuel myself about it and told him what I was trying to do, and I don’t recall him saying, ‘Yeah, that would be fine,’ but he didn’t seem to have any problem with it. There are all these boards we’ve got (in the county) and you had three or four (terms expiring) at one time, the best we could determine, but the court records don’t put expiration dates on them, or they haven’t prior to (my appointments). So that was what I was trying to do – have an appointment each year and then two appointments on the fourth year, then it cycles back through.”
Imes added, “As far as I’m concerned, if anyone has an issue with it, there’s a courthouse four blocks north of here and they can settle it there, but I have no intention of revising or redoing anything we’ve done.”
In other business, Reed said she had spoken with Kim Paschall, interim director of public health at the Calloway County Health Department, about the library continuing to remain open to the public. Since the library has been maintaining cleaning protocols and limiting the number of visitors that can be in the building at one time, as well as the amount of time they spend inside, Paschall said they could continue with those procedures and remain open for now. Reed said she would continue to stay in contact with Paschall and let the board know if anything changes.
