MURRAY – The Calloway County Public Library Board of Trustees listened to a presentation at its monthly meeting this week of recommendations for creating new policies to more clearly designate reserve funds.
The board voted last month to form a financial committee to plan for the library’s future. At Tuesday’s meeting, Chip Sutherland, managing director for the Baird financial firm in Louisville, said his company’s services could be useful moving forward as the library pushes ahead with its upcoming expansion construction and eventually moves beyond that project. 5253 Design Group President Chris Cottongim is overseeing the expansion.
“The Calloway County Public Library has public funds, and you obviously have an audit every year, and the audit tells you how much is there on June 30 of every year,” Sutherland said. “What libraries are doing now and how we’re helping libraries across the commonwealth address the use of those funds is to (guide them as they) adopt reserve fund policies.
“For example, at the end of the year, (an audit) might say there’s $4 million at the Calloway County Public Library. But what’s not specified is that part of that money is there because you are planning on putting it toward the construction of a project. Part of that money is also because you have six months of expenses to pay before you get your next tax bill.”
Sutherland said he and Mark Rawlings, director of the Baird Public Finance Group in Paducah, started working years ago with public entities like libraries, universities, schools and city and county governments. He said that Chris Bischoff, a regional consultant with the Kentucky Department of Libraries and Archives, had been pushing to get formal financial plans at libraries across the state, so he and Rawlings worked with a couple of libraries to form generic reserve fund policies that could be adapted for other libraries’ needs.
“As you know, Calloway County’s library is different from Pike County’s library and different from Nelson County’s library,” Sutherland said. “There’s different interests and directions you guys are going and uses for your funds.”
Sutherland discussed the possibility of an operational reserve fund. Since the library’s fiscal year begins July 1, it has to wait six months before getting its tax money for the year. He said an operational reserve fund can be helpful in bridging that gap. He said an emergency reserve fund is also important to deal with unforeseen emergencies such as unusually late tax collection, or replacement or major repair to systems such as the roof or the HVAC.
Sutherland also discussed the usefulness of a capital facility reserve fund to support long-term capital improvements, including major furniture replacement, vehicle purchase or replacement or construction projects forecasted to occur over the next decade. He said he wasn’t asking the board to do anything this week, but if the trustees choose to use Baird’s services, he requested that they adopt a policy by the June monthly meeting.
Trustees appeared to be in agreement that forming a reserve fund policy would be a smart move.
“I think it’s a good idea because it tells us exactly why we’re saving that money,” said Trustee Debbie Bell.
In other business:
• The board listened to the annual audit report, which was a clean audit.
• Library Director Mignon Pittman said she had sought proposals from a couple of companies for the environmental study of the former Southern Family Dental property at 706 Main St. that will be necessary before expansion construction can begin. She said Summit Environmental Service’s quote was for $1,282, and Audas Environmental’s quote was for $850. The board voted to hire Audas, which also handled the study for the property the library owns on Olive Street.
• The library’s current operating hours are 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. Monday, Wednesday and Friday and 9:30 a.m. to 6 p.m. Tuesday and Thursday. For now, it is still closed on the weekends. Circulation Manager Sierra Foster said the library is currently allowing 15 patrons inside the library at a time for one hour at a time.
• Cottongim went over several options for parking connected with the expansion plans.
