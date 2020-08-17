MURRAY – The Calloway County Public Library Board of Trustees hopes to have a new board member soon, as Judge-Executive Kenny Imes last week interviewed the two candidates submitted for the first of two seats that are currently open.
Lance Allison and Levi Weatherford were the two names submitted by the board to the Kentucky Department of Libraries and Archives and to Imes, and both men said during a Zoom board meeting last Tuesday that they were meeting separately with Imes on Thursday. Magistrate Paul Rister also sat in on the meeting and told the board he expected the appointment would be on the agenda for Wednesday’s upcoming Calloway County Fiscal Court meeting.
When reached by the Ledger & Times Thursday afternoon, Imes clarified that he hoped the appointment could be on Wednesday’s agenda, but it will depend on how quickly he can work out the details of when the terms of each seat are set to expire. He said he hoped to speak with KDLA Commissioner and State Librarian Terry Manuel in the next few days to make sure the proper procedure is followed to ensure trustee terms are staggered. He said this is important to do so that multiple trustees wouldn’t have to be replaced at the same time in the future.
The first seat that will be filled was vacated by Mark Kennedy in March, and the second seat became vacant when Winfield Rose resigned in June. The trustees had previously expressed their desire to see whichever applicant is not appointed to Kennedy’s seat be able to reapply for Rose’s seat. They also agreed that they wanted to encourage all other county residents who are interested to apply for Rose’s seat as well.
Reed said there are currently four applicants for Rose’s former seat. The board agreed that after Kennedy’s former seat is filled, they would need to open up the application process again so that either Allison or Weatherford could reapply along with other interested parties.
In other business, Chris Cottongim, president of the Louisville-based 5253 Design Group, gave the board an update on the library’s expansion project. He said the firm was redesigning the back entrance and would be able to show the board the design next month. He said they were looking at some simpler solutions to solving problems with disabled accessibility, some of which had to do with the length of a ramp leading into the building. The design will also include a “pass-through window,” he said.
Reed told Cottongim she was still waiting on a final report for the property next door that is currently home to Southern Family Dental, which the board has agreed to purchase.
“I’ve given the civil engineers direction to stick with the design that we have,” Cottongim said. “If we buy that property and you want to expand the parking, we can do that at any time. But I’ve asked my guys to keep moving and keep focusing on what we’ve got going on right now.”
The board also discussed the house at 709 Olive, which the library owns, and unanimously voted to demolish it. Board members who were not as familiar with the shape of the property recently walked through it to check on its condition. Board Chair Riley Ramsey asked if anyone was interested in selling it, but everyone agreed that wouldn’t make sense because of the library’s current needs.
“The problem is, we need the land,” said Trustee Debbie Bell. “When we build, we’re going to build really far back there and we need that land that 709 is sitting on for green space for outdoor activities. So we can’t really sell the house and keep the land.”
Vonnie Hays Adams agreed, adding, “I think the long-term plan from the get-go was to have that available because we are going to lose some of the green space we currently have with the new project.”
Bell added, “I am a preservationist at heart. I get angry when people tear down old houses, but that house has no aesthetic or cultural benefits. It’s an ugly, old house, and it doesn’t even fit in the neighborhood. When it was built, it didn’t fit in the neighborhood. It is habitable if somebody really needed a place to live. I’ve lived in worse in my younger years, but I think we need to tear it down.”
“I don’t see any long-term benefit to the library in the building,” Adams said. “I just see a money pit and I really think the value is in the land for us. I don’t think we need to be in the business of being landlords, either.”
Cottongim said that before the house is torn down, they would need a study to make sure there are no hazardous materials. He said that study would probably be around $1,500, so they would have to advertise for bids, but they would have to bid out the demolition once the board gets to that point because it will cost more than $20,000.
The board also voted to finalize the change to the bylaws that Riley suggested at the last meeting. Public comments will now take place at the beginning of each meeting instead of toward the end.
