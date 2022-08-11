CCPL construction progress

Workers completed the brickwork on the addition to the Calloway County Public Library last week. This week, the stonework is being completed.

 JESSICA JONES PAINE/Ledger & Times

MURRAY – Aside from hearing the customary reports and updates, the Calloway County Public Library Board of Trustees had an important discussion at its regular meeting Tuesday night, one that impacts most Calloway County residents regardless of whether they use library services – the proposed tax rate for this year.

CCPL Executive Director Mignon Rutledge advised the board they received the library’s compensating rates for the year – 5.5 cents per $100 assessed value for real property, 6.48 cents per $100 assessed value for personal property and 3 cents per $100 assessed value on motor vehicles – are actually lower than last year but will produce the same, if not more, revenue.