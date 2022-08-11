MURRAY – Aside from hearing the customary reports and updates, the Calloway County Public Library Board of Trustees had an important discussion at its regular meeting Tuesday night, one that impacts most Calloway County residents regardless of whether they use library services – the proposed tax rate for this year.
CCPL Executive Director Mignon Rutledge advised the board they received the library’s compensating rates for the year – 5.5 cents per $100 assessed value for real property, 6.48 cents per $100 assessed value for personal property and 3 cents per $100 assessed value on motor vehicles – are actually lower than last year but will produce the same, if not more, revenue.
Calloway County Deputy Judge-Executive Gina Winchester attended the meeting and advised that all the special taxing districts, including the city and the county, have seen their compensating rate decrease.
“Keep this in mind, when your tax assessment goes up – meaning you buy a house, sell a house and you make money, every time somebody does that it gets reassessed and goes into the system,” Winchester said. “So, when there’s a lot of buying and selling in the community, and you’ve done an assessment of a quarter of your community and you did it on a high-rent district (which is what happened this year), it causes your compensating rate to go down, but your revenue goes up.”
“The numbers I’m seeing here – I know it’s estimated – but with a city and county like ours that’s semi-growing, I feel like we would be better off just taking (the compensating rate) and kind of giving the citizens a break on their taxes if we can do it,” Trustee Levi Weatherford suggested. “I mean, a lot of people are hurting right now anyway; and if we can lower the tax rate and still do it, I think that would be the best option.”
The trustees unanimously agreed with Weatherford and approved the compensating rate.
In the Director’s Report, Rutledge advised the board that, since moving services back into the building, the number of patrons utilizing library services are coming back up, despite the construction. Rutledge praised the circulation and programming team for the work they did over the summer.
“They did a really fantastic job while we were out of the building with the amount of programs that they did and the attendance that they had,” she said. “Sandy (Linn, CCPL acquisitions/collection development manager/community relations coordinator) was going out to the schools and doing programs with them. (They) did 150 activity days. With everything that’s going on, I think we had a pretty good summer.”
Rutledge provided all trustees with the Kentucky Attorney General’s 2022 Open Records and Open Meetings Acts Guide as state law requires all board members of public agencies receive a copy of the guide annually.
Anthony Parsons from 5253 Design Group presented the construction update. The interior framing and rough-ins for both plumbing and electric are 95% complete. On the exterior, all the brickwork on the addition is complete and crews are currently finishing the stonework on the north and south sides of the building.
Once the addition is complete, workers will begin working on the original structure. All furnishings and materials will have to be moved into the new portion of the building before that can happen. Parsons advised that the move date will be around the end of November or the beginning of December.
The board approved Pay Application 12 ($261,376.96) and payment of $186,912.25 for direct purchase orders. A specific date for project completion was not provided, but it will likely be in the February-March timeframe.
Rutledge asked Winchester for an update on the open trustee position. Winchester, noting that she could not speak for Judge-Executive Kenny Imes, advised that Imes has received the applications from the Kentucky Department of Libraries and Archives and conducted an interview last week.
“We’re making progress, I’ll just put it that way,” she said.
The next CCPL board meeting will be Sept. 13 at 5:30 p.m. at the First Presbyterian Church, 1601 Main Street.
