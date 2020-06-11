MURRAY – Calloway County Public Library Director Mignon Reed told the Board of Trustees during a Zoom meeting on Tuesday that the library plans to open to the public with a limited capacity on Monday.
The library has been closed due to COVID-19 since March 16.
“We did get some guidelines from the governor and we were lumped in with museums (for opening dates), so we are working with the guidelines from KDLA (Kentucky Department of Libraries and Archives) … and we’re going to try to do an opening on the 15th, which is this Monday, so we’re trying to get ready for that,” Reed said. “There will be limited capacity in the building and we are going to have to limit the number of people in each area because we can only have about 15 people (at a time) because of the floor space and the staff. We’re working out the do’s and don’ts and procedures and policies that we’re going to have to move forward with.”
Reed added that furniture would likely be moved to the meeting room for the time being because patrons will not be allowed to sit and stay to read. Computers will be limited to six so that there can be six feet in between them, and patrons will be limited to one hour of use, she said.
“People coming into the library to browse the shelves and check out material will be limited to an hour as well so that we can go in after they leave and clean up and get ready for the next wave that comes through, because we do have to clean up after everyone,” she said. “We have to clean the computers, the seats … tables, keyboards. We are going to try to have staff members at each area, and that’s why we are going to limit them going through the shelves because they will have to be wiped down after they’ve gone through and browsed. So we’ll just have to do the best we can.
“I know people are going to be excited to come into the building; we will be excited to have them in here, but we want to keep them safe and ourselves as well.”
In another part of her director’s report, Reed said the user numbers had been high over the course of the pandemic for using the digital service Hoopla. The service allows anyone with a library card to digitally check out e-books, audiobooks, music and movies, and she said it had come in very handy during the last 2 1/2 months when the library has been closed. She said curbside service had also been popular, with 212 reservations made in May. That included 2,635 checked-out items.
Trustee Vonnie Hays Adams asked if the curbside service would continue after opening, and Reed said it would.
In his update on the library’s expansion plans, 5253 Design Group President Chris Cottongim said a geotechnical report had been ordered, so surveyors should be showing up at the site in the next 10 days or so.
“That report will tell us what we have under the ground,” he said. “Hopefully, it will tell us we’ve got some good soil and that we don’t have too much rock. It’s standard practice to do some kind of surface investigation at this point, and we’ve got them lined up to do that.”
Cottongim said the site team is planning to visit on Thursday, June 18, to inspect the building.
The board voted to approve the finalized contract for the sale of the land next to the library that is currently home to Southern Family Dental. Attorney Greg Taylor is handling the sale of the property.
“We are going to go ahead and get the appraisal on that and get it surveyed, probably, as well,” Taylor said. “We do have a closing set for a reasonable time after those items are completed. Additionally, depending on how long all that takes, there may be a need for the sellers to continue to have some stuff in that building. So as far as (the library) using it for offices (during the expansion construction), my sense is that it’s going to take long enough to get appraisals and surveys back and do all that stuff, that (the sellers are) going to have a pretty firm grip on what they want to do, but if they don’t, there was some mention of maybe remaining in there until the end of September or the first part of October.
“I’m not sure if that’s a material detriment to you all, but it is a factor. So that’s kind of where things stand on my end. But you do have the contract and it is approved by the sellers, so if you say, ‘Yes, we do absolutely want to do this,’ you’ve already approved (board chair Riley Ramsey) to execute it, so you just have to vote on it and approve it.”
Cottongim said his firm surveyed the library years ago, so much of the work was already done as part of that survey. Because of that, he thought the firm’s surveyor could get the new survey done easily and cost-effectively. Taylor said he could coordinate that between 5253 Design Group, Reed and Ramsey.
Reed also spoke about some of the concerns that were voiced by magistrates at the last Calloway County Fiscal Court meeting. One of those was the discussed $400,000 price for the purchase of the property. Reed said she spoke to Taylor and KDLA about the issue.
“Essentially, we’re just going to get the appraisal and kind of go from there,” Taylor said. “The advice of KDLA and (County Attorney Bryan Ernstberger) both was, obviously, you don’t want to pay twice what something’s worth. If the appraisal came back at $200,000 and we’re paying $400,000, that would be a cause for concern. … It says specifically in the contract that (the purchase) is contingent on approval of the appraisal and the survey by the board. So if for any reason, it’s unsatisfactory and (the appraisal is) not high enough, then you can step back. So there’s no risk – other than just the cost of the appraisal itself – to moving forward and seeing where it comes out.”
The board also discussed the upcoming director’s evaluation. Trustee Winfield Rose said he would like the option of having an executive session during the July 14 meeting to discuss the evaluation forms that trustees will fill out before Trustee Debbie Bell and Ramsey meet with Reed to talk with her about the evaluation. After some discussion, Adams moved to proceed with that plan. Rose seconded the motion and the board voted in favor.
