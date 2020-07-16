MURRAY – The Calloway County Public Library Board of Trustees voted Tuesday to open up applications for its latest board vacancy through July 26.
An earlier vacancy was already being considered by Judge-Executive Kenny Imes after Mark Kennedy left the board in March, and the latest vacancy occurred when Winfield Rose resigned from the board on June 15. Lance Allison and Levi Weatherford were the two names submitted by the board to the Kentucky Department of Libraries and Archives and to Imes so he and the county magistrates can decide who to confirm as the next trustee.
At this week’s monthly meeting, the board voted to reconsider the other applications that were submitted when Kennedy’s seat became vacant, as well as allowing additional county residents to submit applications for the latest vacancy.
Earlier in the meeting, Chris Cottongim, president of the Louisville-based 5253 Design Group, gave the board an update on the library’s expansion project. He said it was about 25% through the construction document phase, and the “last hurdle” would be the geotechnical report on the soil, which was expected to arrive July 15. He said he did not foresee any problems because he thought he would have been called already if there was anything major.
Cottongim said the firm was originally supposed to be finished with drawings by the end of July before a bid opening in August. While the project is a bit behind that schedule, he said it is still on track.
Cottongim also told the board they might want to consider whether or not they wanted to add a drive-through window to the plans. He said he recently installed one at Warren County’s main branch to assist its curbside service. He said that even before the COVID-19 pandemic, some library directors had been pushing for drive-through windows for years, and he said they also did not add that much cost.
The board also discussed the possibility of demolishing a vacant house it owns at 709 Olive St., though Cottongim recommended that each trustee visit and walk through the building before a decision is made. Library Director Mignon Reed said she believed it could be rehabilitated but that it would likely be prohibitively expensive. Cottongim suggested that if the board does decide to demolish it, they should probably make it separate contract from the expansion project or take care of it without 5253 Design Group.
The board also reviewed its annual evaluation of the director’s performance, and Board President Riley Ramsey said it was a very good report. He said the board looked at several areas in its evaluation: relationship with the board, community relations, financial management, personnel management and long-range planning. On a 0-5 scale, Ramsey said Reed scored a 5 in each category. He read from one trustee’s comment that said she was “heroic” in dealing with the challenges of COVID-19 and has done her best to protect the health and safety of her staff and the public at all times.
“It’s remarkable, and you’ve gone through some really stressful times to get this far,” Ramsey said, later adding, “Mignon, you’re a great director as far as I’m concerned, so keep up the good work.”
The board also voted to move the public comment portion of its monthly agenda back to the beginning of the meeting as it used to be. Ramsey said he sometimes had changed his mind on issues after hearing input from the public, so he thought it made more sense to hear from the audience before voting on any action items.
During the staff reports, Circulation Manager Sierra Foster said the library had been taking curbside reservations since May 12, and there had been 445 reservations since then. Since the library opened to the public on June 15, she said there had been 1,246 patron visits, and 50 new library cards had been issued. She said 335 patrons had used public access computers, and there had been 12 notarizations. She said 13,951 items had been circulated since May 12.
Program Department Manager Sandy Linn followed by giving a brief report on the library’s virtual summer reading program, which lasted from May 18 to July 12. She said more than 110 children ages 5-12 participated and they logged 6,808 books, as well as 13,615 chapters.
Linn said 45 children ages 1-5 also participated and logged 2,536 books read with parents. She said 96 adults took part in an adult program and logged 1,392 books. She said there were 21 teams, which was double last year’s size, and they logged 990 books and 1,979 chapters.
“It just thrills me to hear reports from the staff,” said Trustee Debbie Bell. “I just appreciate it so much. I know there’s a lot of background about making a library work, but the bottom line is all those kids checking out all those books. That’s life-changing. That’s what the library is all about and I am just thrilled that even with all the restrictions that we have right now, that children are reading books all summer. It was very important to me in my youth, and I am so glad that it’s still happening.”
