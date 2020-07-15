MURRAY — The Calloway County Public Library Board of Trustees has voted to open up applications for its latest board vacancy through July 26.
An earlier vacancy was already being considered by Judge-Executive Kenny Imes after Mark Kennedy left the board in March, and the latest vacancy occurred when Winfield Rose resigned from the board on June 15. Lance Allison and Levi Weatherford are the two names submitted by the board to the Kentucky Department of Libraries and Archives and to Imes so he and the county magistrates can decide who to confirm as the next trustee.
The board voted Tuesday to reconsider the other applications that were submitted when Kennedy’s seat became vacant, but also to allow additional county residents to submit applications for the latest vacancy.
Magistrate Paul Rister, who listened to Tuesday’s Zoom meeting, told trustees that the first vacancy was not on the agenda for Wednesday’s Calloway County Fiscal Court meeting.
Full coverage of Tuesday’s meeting will be in Thursday’s Ledger & Times.
