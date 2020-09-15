MURRAY – The Calloway County Public Library Board of Trustees last week voted to keep the same tax rates for 2021.
The board voted to tax real property at a rate of 5.8 cents per $100 of assessed value; personal property at a rate of 6.96 cents and motor vehicles/watercraft at a rate of 3 cents. CCPL Director Mignon Reed said all three were the same rates the board adopted last year.
The board also discussed the asbestos tests that have been done at the library and at the property it owns on Olive Street in advance of the library’s expansion and the Olive Street property being demolished. Reed said the tests have been completed and she is now waiting on reports of the results.
