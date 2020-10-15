MURRAY – The Calloway County Public Library Board of Trustees voted Tuesday to accept a Louisville architecture firm’s proposal to draw up plans for the demolition of a vacant house to proceed with the library’s expansion.
The library had already hired 5253 Design Group years ago for the building’s planned expansion. The board voted in August to raze a house the library owns at 709 Olive St. to create additional outdoor space, but it first had to be inspected for asbestos. After a discussion in executive session via Zoom on Tuesday, trustee Vonnie Hays-Adams made a motion to have 5253 Design Group oversee the demolition process, and the board unanimously voted in favor.
“What we’ll do is, we’ll prepare the bid documents, we will advertise it, and we will accept bids on your behalf,” said 5253 Design Group President Chris Cottongim. “We will negotiate a contract with the contractors, we will release him to do the work, we will watch that work and make sure he’s not just digging a big hole down there on the site and dumping it in a hole. There are specifications that need to be written to make sure that he brings in proper fill. He needs to terminate the utilities properly, he needs to dig out the foundations. All of that kind of stuff needs to be done, and we’ll manage all that for you.”
Cottongim said his firm would bill hourly, but not to exceed $10,000, according to the contract he already has in place with the library.
In other business:
• In her monthly report, CCPL Director Mignon Reed said she was on the agenda for next week’s Calloway County Fiscal Court meeting, scheduled for Wednesday, Oct. 21. She said, though, that she could not say for sure whether magistrates would approve the newest – and presumably final – library board appointment at that meeting or not.
• After new trustee Levi Weatherford pointed out that the library’s last bill for legal fees was done on an annual basis, the board voted to have legal fees submitted for approval every month. Hays-Adams, who is the board treasurer, said she thought that arrangement would be easier for her to keep track of.
