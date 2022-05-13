MURRAY – The Calloway County Public Library Board of Trustees received disappointing news at its meeting Tuesday. Executive Director Mignon Reed advised that, due to recent rains and issues with delivering the roof trusses, the library will remain closed until July 11. CCPL will continue to offer limited services every Tuesday and Wednesday from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. at the Murray Woman’s Club Clubhouse at 704 Vine Street.
“They’re going to start setting some of those big trusses that are 90 feet long. We really don’t want to be swinging those even through the parking lot around anybody’s cars or anything,” 5253 Design Group President Chris Cottongim explained. “… This is just the way it has worked out with the different phases and the trusses coming at different times, we need a little bit more time there, mostly for safety.”
In his construction update, Cottongim advised 95-97% of the structural steel has been placed and similarly, nearly all of the concrete has been poured. As crews were placing trusses over the existing building, they found that the roof deck of the old building was made of concrete, not metal as was previously thought. “We didn’t have any existing drawings that showed anything like that,” he said. “From the underneath, it’s a metal deck, but on top there was concrete.”
Cottongim said that the next four to six weeks will be spent on the roof trusses. The “one big hurdle” remaining is delivery of the roof insulation. “It’s coming about when they said it would a year ago, but they haven’t pinned that down yet. Once we get past that hurdle, it’s going to be, I think, smooth sailing.”
Cottongim reported that Fire Marshal Greg Molinar made requests regarding the fire department connection to the building and placement of the nearest fire hydrant. After a meeting with Molinar on Wednesday, Cottongim said in an email, “It went really well. The fire marshal was great to work with, and we all came to a good, sensible solution for all parties.”
Trustees approved Pay Order 9 ($237,247.56) and (deductive) Change Order 15 ($229,148.92). The new projected completion date for the total project is Jan. 10, 2022.
In other business, John Fuqua, who owns property on Olive Street adjacent to the library, requested approval from the board regarding the placement of a fence between his property and the library’s. After discussion, the board approved Fuqua’s request.
The Friends of the Library reported raising more than $1,000 from its book sale last weekend. CCPL Acquisitions/Collection Development Manager/Community Relations Coordinator Sandy Linn gave an update on upcoming summer programs.
* Summer Reading will be hosted virtually again this year. Registration will open May 21 at 6 a.m. The program will run for six weeks.
* CCPL is partnering with the local Family Resource and Youth Services Centers to provide a special Summer Reading program at the MWC clubhouse on Tuesdays. Children will be able to take AR tests, have a snack and do an activity.
* On the Books will go to the Calloway County School District LASER Program one day per week this summer as well CCSD Summer School Camp in June.
The next meeting of the CCPL Board of Trustees will be June 13 at 5:30 p.m. at First Presbyterian Church.
