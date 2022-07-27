MURRAY – The CCPL board met for a special-called meeting Monday to select two candidates for an open trustee position. In August 2020, Lance Allison was selected by Calloway County Judge-Executive Kenny Imes to fill out the remainder of Mark Kennedy’s term on the Calloway County Public Library (CCPL) Board of Trustees following his resignation the previous March. Two years later, Allison’s term expires on Aug. 15.

“We had three really good candidates,” CCPL Executive Director Mignon Rutledge said of the three people who submitted applications – Lance Allison, Jennifer Hitt and Lindsay Koebbe. “We would’ve been happy to have any of them.”