MURRAY – The CCPL board met for a special-called meeting Monday to select two candidates for an open trustee position. In August 2020, Lance Allison was selected by Calloway County Judge-Executive Kenny Imes to fill out the remainder of Mark Kennedy’s term on the Calloway County Public Library (CCPL) Board of Trustees following his resignation the previous March. Two years later, Allison’s term expires on Aug. 15.
“We had three really good candidates,” CCPL Executive Director Mignon Rutledge said of the three people who submitted applications – Lance Allison, Jennifer Hitt and Lindsay Koebbe. “We would’ve been happy to have any of them.”
Those applications were forwarded to the trustees in advance of the special-called meeting for their review. At the meeting, trustees individually ranked the applicants. The results were tallied, and the board selected the two with the highest rankings – Lance Allison and Jennifer Hitt.
“It’s a facility that has basically been unavailable since we moved here (in January 2021), but I feel like it’s something that can be a huge asset in the community,” Hitt said. “I enjoy taking my children to library programming and, obviously, we go to check out books. The programming they can provide for families, I think, is a great equalizer because typically it’s either free or at a reduced cost and always educational in one way or another. … I spoke to a couple of people in the community, and they said they didn’t think a lot of people had applied. So, it was more of an act of service in that I felt like I could probably contribute some good ideas in the future.”
“It’s always good to have good-quality candidates and especially in light of the fact that you can’t submit unless you have two (applicants). So, it was good to have two other folks that were interested and have a passion for wanting to serve,” Allison said. “I think the library is an important aspect of the community. It provides a service to all age groups and all demographics. It’s a place where you can learn and you can find things that you’re interested in. The programming that they offer for seniors and children and for the general community, I think what it does is it adds another level of community spirit and engagement and just overall wellness of the community to have a strong library. I’ve always felt that the library was a very important piece of the fabric to the community.”
“Before I went to the meeting last night, I didn’t know that Lance (Allison) was reapplying for the seat; but they had to have two applications to send off and there were only three, so I don’t regret applying,” Hitt said and later added, “I’m interested in finding other ways to serve and get more involved and meet more people in the community, so I’ll be watching for other available positions.”
“I would love to continue to serve,” Allison said. “I’ve enjoyed it. I’ve learned a lot. I get to see the inner workings of the library and how awesome the staff is. We’re in the middle of a major project and, naturally, I’d like to continue on to see that to the end and what lies beyond it. I’ve enjoyed it a lot and am eager to serve again if selected.”
Both candidates’ applications have now been forwarded to the Kentucky Department of Libraries and Archives (KDLA) for their review. KDLA will vet the applicants before forwarding the applications to Imes and county magistrates who will make the final selection. The new appointment procedures for library board trustees that were established under Senate Bill 167 during the last legislative session do not go into effect until Jan. 1 and have no bearing on the current trustee selection process.
