MURRAY – In keeping with the emergency orders of Gov. Andy Beshear, KRS 61.826 and the provisions of Senate Bill 150 signed into law by the governor on March 30, 2020, the Calloway County Public Library’s Board of Trustees will conduct two special called meetings solely through a videoconferencing format to interview CCPL Board of Trustee Applicants.
The first special called meeting is scheduled for 5:30 p.m. Monday, May 18. The second special called meeting is scheduled for 5:30 p.m. Tuesday, May 19. Members of the public who wish to view either meeting via a Livestream may do so at https://callowaycountylibrary.org/meetings.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.