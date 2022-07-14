MURRAY – There was much to be discussed at the Calloway County Public Library Board of Trustees meeting Tuesday, including the expiration of Trustee Lance Allison’s term Aug. 15. Allison expressed the desire to continue serving on the board and will be re-applying for the seat; however, anyone may apply for the open position. The board anticipates beginning to advertise the position by the end of the week and will accept applications through Saturday, July 23.
CCPL Executive Director Mignon Rutledge recently attended a meeting where Kentucky Department for Libraries and Archives Commissioner Terry Manuel explained the new regulations that are now in effect as prescribed by Senate Bill 167, which established an alternative appointment process for appointing trustees, in addition to requiring fiscal court approval for any capital expenditures greater than $1 million.
“Basically, they’ve added a couple of steps for (appointing) trustees,” Rutledge said. “We do the application process, send in two names to KDLA, they send it to the (county judge-executive) and he says, ‘No, I don’t want those.’ So, that’s step one. Step two is he asks KDLA for two more names; they figure out from us two other names for the county; he sends them back. Then (step) three is the judge says, ‘I’m going to choose one.’ But it has to go through those. As far as the funding and (being able to spend) the $1 million, it does have to go through the county judge-executive and the magistrates, but it has to be unanimous between them – they have to be unanimous – and we have to be unanimous.”
A short discussion followed. Trustee Debbie Bell asked if the original requirements for trustees, such as having a high school diploma, are still applicable, and Rutledge advised that they are not. Trustee Levi Weatherford asked if the county judge-executive is required to provide the reasons behind rejecting candidates nominated by the board; Rutledge advised that such an explanation is not required.
Also in the director’s report, Rutledge advised that CCPL’s tax rate for the year, which is supposed to be released in July, according to Rutledge, has yet to be provided. She also drew the board’s attention to the recently-published 2022 Kentucky Open Records and Open Meetings Acts Guide included in the July board packet.
Prior to the meeting, 5352 Design Group President Chris Cottongim and Vice President of Bill Adams Construction, John Hale, gave the trustees and CCPL management a tour of the new addition. At the meeting, Cottongim gave the construction update and advised the board that roof insulation has been completely installed, calling that task the “biggest hurdle” of the project. The internal framing will begin next month. He also advised the board of an unforeseen circumstance related to the parking lot that had to be addressed.
“We found some pretty bad soil in a couple of sections (of the new parking lot), which doesn’t surprise me,” Cottongim explained. “Over behind the house next door, it looks like right where an old garage might have been, maybe an old outhouse or something, who knows. In urban areas, you tend to hit these spots. So, we had to deal with that; it’s a sizeable change order for over 900 cubic yards of excavation and fill. It was all properly handled. John (Hale) identified it; your special inspector came in and quantified it; we had unit prices in the contract to handle it; and it all got taken out and put back. That is a $41,000 bill – Change Order 19.”
The parking lot entrance off of Main Street will be closed this week. Patrons will need to use the Olive Street entrance, which is marked “Construction Entrance,” and park on the west side of the building where the temporary entrance to the library is located.
The board approved payment of Pay Application 11 ($301,471.24), Change Order 18 ($199,347.05) for direct purchase orders and Change Order 19 ($40,897), which is related to the bad soil and adding 12 days for weather. The new projected substantial completion date is Jan. 23, 2023.
The CCPL Board of Trustees will hold a special-called meeting to select the two applicants for the open board seat whose applications will be forwarded to KPLA on Monday, July 25, at 5:30 p.m. The location of the meeting will be determined at a later date. The next regularly scheduled meeting of the CCPL board will be Tuesday, Aug. 9, at 5:30 p.m. at the First Presbyterian Church.
