MURRAY – Over the years, different logos have been used by schools, teams and clubs throughout the Calloway County School District. Now, after months of planning, the district is revealing its newly designed logos today. The new designs will be phased in over time, but, going forward, any branded items may only bear one of the approved logos.
The Calloway County Board of Education and Superintendent Tres Settle recognized the need to address the district’s inconsistent branding and worked with designer Gary Crass to develop the logos and colors. Crass presented his initial designs to the board at its April meeting and worked with board members at the special-called meeting/working session in early May to finalize the designs, which the board unanimously approved at its regular meeting in May.
In total, there are three logos – one primary (interlocking “CC”) and two alternatives (Old English “C” and anchor”/ C”). This revamp is not just about the design of the logos, the district has prepared the Calloway County Lakers Brand Guide which clearly defines the district’s colors (Red - 186 and Carolina Blue - 543) and even outlines which fonts to use.
“There are 90 different versions of red,” CCSD Director of Professional Development and Public Relations Ryan Marchetti said. “With the blue that we use, you can ask 10 people and get 10 different versions of blue that they think it is. So, just identifying which blue we use and which red we use, having some consistency on that (is important). I bet there are seven or eight different logos being used in our district right now; so, we’re consolidating that. Now if I buy a shirt, I can wear it to all the events and not just to the one sport that uses that logo.”
Marchetti said that the primary logo (interlocking “CC”) will be the district’s general use logo for school. The anchor logo will likely be used for sports. The Old English “C” will probably be used more for sports as well, but could also be used for schools or by the district.
In addition to bringing consistency to the district’s branding, making this change also addresses a trademark issue the district has encountered. Marchetti explained that the anchor/”C” logo in use right now is copyrighted by a minor league baseball team called the Columbus Clippers. “That’s the one that everyone loves the most right now and that everybody uses for everything, but we are not supposed to use it and make money. So, we needed to do something different.”
In an effort to ensure this move will not have a financial impact, the district will not require anything bearing an old logo to be replaced. “We will phase these logos out slowly over time as we replace signage and uniforms,” Marchetti advised. “That way it’s not an extra cost to our district, but, over time, we will have some brand unity.”
“We are proud of our new branding guide and the logos and colors developed by Mr. Crass,” Settle said in a press release. “We believe this will give our district a clean and consistent brand in the coming years. Our culture is vital to our success and having uniform logos and colors will further unify our schools and our students.”
“We want a kid to see the ‘CC’ logo or to see the anchor logo and identify with the K-12,” Marchetti said. “The more consistent we can be on that, hopefully, the more school spirit our kids will have and the more the community will back us on that.”
