MURRAY – The Calloway County Board of Education approved a new salary schedule for the upcoming school year at last week’s board meeting. Every employee in the district will receive a minimum 2% raise, but some will receive considerably more. Calloway County School District Superintendent Tres Settle said that the discrepancies are necessary to correct inconsistencies with the prior schedule.
“There had been in past years, apparently, raises given in individual cells of our salary schedule which unbalanced things – certain groups were getting very big raises, like years five through nine, then they weren’t getting a raise for a few more years,” Settle explained in a follow-up interview earlier this week. “What we wanted to do was balance that out so that, as we give 2% and 3% raises in the future, it’s more equitable.”
Giving every employee a 2% raise was an important component of the proposed plan. In an email sent to CCSD staff Friday morning, Settle explained, “If the pandemic solidified anything for me, it’s the certainty that every employee is essential to our daily operations and that no one person’s worth or job duty is more important than the next. … I think it is only natural for employees to consider their own salaries and the salaries of others who fall into the same or similar, but as a superintendent, I must be cognizant of all employees and respectful of the importance of each job duty within the district.”
The new schedule adds around $625,000 to the district’s yearly budget. Settle said that the district has never been in a financial situation to make these radical adjustments to the salary schedule. He called the move “historic” and noted, “It’s a big chunk of change. I’m thankful we can do it. All of our employees are very deserving of anything that we can give them.”
Settle acknowledged that there is notable uncertainty surrounding the district’s future funding due to the passage of House Bill 563, which, among other things, requires districts to adopt open enrollment policies for students who live outside of the district.
“I hope that we are solid in ending this school year and that our funding continues to see a positive stream,” Settle said. “There are a lot of unknowns right now with House Bill 563 and school choice. In the past, we’ve been able to make budget calculations and predictions based on our student enrollment and that student enrollment was based on the previous year, but we’re on uncharted waters right now in terms of knowing and anticipating how many students we may have. It may work to our benefit or to our detriment; it’s hard to tell at this point.”
The growing teacher shortage was one of Settle’s concerns when revising the new schedule, even though that has not been an issue for CCSD yet. Between COVID, the number of teachers retiring across the state and the creation of several new positions in every school district, it is only a matter of time before the shortage creates significant problems for the district. As such, salaries were adjusted up for entry-level teacher positions.
“We want to be competitive on the front end for teachers coming out of college, looking for their first job,” Settle said.
Noraa Ransey, the teacher from North Elementary who spoke of her opposition to the proposed schedule at the board meeting, agrees that offering competitive wages is key to the success of the district overall. In a follow-up interview earlier this week, she said, “I do feel blessed to have any raise and am very grateful (starting pay) for the bus drivers and for teachers was substantial. To stay competitive and keep highly qualified educators from the kitchens to the classrooms, I will speak again next year to remind our board they promised to look at it again for a future raise.
“I am living my dream job teaching, and anyone who truly knows me knows my passion is the kids. I also need to feed my family and retire someday and so do my peers. That is why I will continue to speak up for what I believe in.”
“It’s been an arduous task, but I feel better about the salary schedule as a whole than I have since my tenure began in Calloway County,” Settle said. “I feel that we are extremely competitive with neighboring districts in most every category, both certified and classified, and now actually lead the area in several categories as well. This overhaul also puts us in a position where future raises, which will certainly come, will be more fair and equitable for everyone.”
