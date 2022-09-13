MURRAY – The Calloway County Board of Education approved decreasing the district’s tax rate from 47.5 cents per $100 assessed value to 46.5 cents per $100 assessed value on both real and personal property at its regular meeting Thursday. In spite of decreasing the tax rate, the district will increase its revenue to $9,441,889, which is $850,271 more than last year.
Superintendent Tres Settle explained that the district had the opportunity to lower tax rates and increase tax revenues because the assessed values of property in the county have increased substantially this year, Settle explained. The county annually reassesses all properties in a given quadrant of the county; this year, the southwest quadrant, where property values are among the highest in the county, was reassessed.
In addition, every time a home is purchased, the property’s value is reassessed. Given the recent boom in the housing market, a significant number of properties have been assessed at a higher value than last year.
The additional revenue will incur an additional $25,508 in collection costs as the Calloway County Sheriff’s Office receives a 3% commission for collecting taxes. The remaining $824,763 in additional revenue will be allocated as follows:
* $135,000 to the building fund to assist with rising utility cases and additional costs associated with maintaining aging school buildings;
* $415,000 for instruction to assist with increased supply costs and increased salaries/benefits for teachers;
* $250,000 for transportation to assist with rising fuel costs and increased salaries/benefits for the transportation department; and
* $24,763 for maintenance to assist with rising supply costs and increased salaries/benefits for the maintenance department.
Acknowledging that many of those whose homes were reassessed at a higher value will pay more in taxes this year compared to last as a result, Settle advised board members to be prepared to answer questions related to this issue. Following a brief discussion, the board approved the new rate.
Finance Officer April Lax presented the working budget for the 2023 fiscal year. Lax advised that she was very conservative with her revenue estimates, noting that the trend has been that the district actually receives around 95% of the anticipated revenue amount. The board approved the working budget for FY23 as presented.
In other business, Settle advised the board of an email sent to school districts across the state requesting assistance for Letcher County Schools who lost 28 buses in the catastrophic floods in eastern Kentucky last month. In particular, the district is in need of 22-passenger buses.
Settle further advised that the district currently has two 22-passenger buses it is using for spares that are scheduled to be surplused and requested that the board approve donating both buses to Letcher County Schools. The board enthusiastically approved the request.
In the attendance report, Director of Pupil Personnel Josh McKeel advised that the district has the highest enrollment for this year than it has had since 2016 with 2,957 enrolled students, which is up 59 students from one year ago and 116 from 2020.
McKeel noted they are still receiving requests for enrollment, largely from people who are moving to the area. East Elementary School Principal Monica Boggess noted that eight new students either have enrolled or began the process of enrolling at East last week.
Food Service Director Megan Adams reported serving 20,000 breakfasts and 28,000 lunches in the month of August. She noted elementary schools are using new scanners that have bar code readers which is helping children get through the line faster so they can have more time for lunch. Adams advised having difficulty filling orders due to food shortages; however, suppliers have assured her “that should pan out” over the next four weeks.
In the school reports, Calloway County High School Principal Steve Smith advised that CCHS has brought back MAP testing as it provides a better assessment opportunity as teachers are trying to place students in RTI (Response to Intervention). He also noted the feedback teachers receive from MAP testing is “invaluable.” Smith also noted that he has been impressed with the level of involvement in school clubs.
Calloway County Middle School Principal Jody Butler noted in her report that it “feels like we are returning to normal.”
“We are able to do a lot of things that our kids haven’t had the chance to do,” Butler said. “I try to keep in mind our kids in the middle school have never done normal middle-school stuff. We had a pep rally – they didn’t even know what that was. We had the drumline come over from the high school, and it was amazing; it was so great that our kids got to do that.”
Boggess advised that students at East Elementary were participating in “Color Days” last week where the entire school dresses in a given color for the day. She said that the purpose of the week is to help kindergarteners, specifically, learn their colors. This year, the spirit of the week has been fully embraced building-wide, and Boggess noted it has had a positive impact on school culture as kids from all grades are banding together to help their youngest schoolmates.
Southwest Elementary School Principal Mark Mallory reported that the new playground equipment has been installed. Some of the pieces still need to be mulched before children can play on them, but Mallory anticipated that would be completed within the next few days.
Mallory also advised the board that Southwest has implemented a digital lost and found. Students take pictures of lost items, assign a number to each item and compile the images in a slide deck which is posted on the school’s website. Parents can find the lost item, contact the school and provide the item number; items are sent home with students on Fridays. Through using the new system, the school’s lost and found has stayed below 10 items.
Calloway County Preschool Principal Lisa Barlow praised the three- and four-year-olds at her school for doing a “fabulous job” of learning new school routines. Barlow advised that new early childhood education standards have been released, and the state has developed companion family play guides to go along with the standards. She explained that the Preschool plans to use those materials as part of a series of after school family engagement activities.
The board approved payment of two invoices related to the Auxiliary Gym project totaling $273,214.47 and one in the amount of $16,889.33 related to the HVAC project.
The next Calloway County Board of Education meeting will be Thursday, Oct. 13 at 6 p.m.
