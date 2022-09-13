MURRAY – The Calloway County Board of Education approved decreasing the district’s tax rate from 47.5 cents per $100 assessed value to 46.5 cents per $100 assessed value on both real and personal property at its regular meeting Thursday. In spite of decreasing the tax rate, the district will increase its revenue to $9,441,889, which is $850,271 more than last year.

Superintendent Tres Settle explained that the district had the opportunity to lower tax rates and increase tax revenues because the assessed values of property in the county have increased substantially this year, Settle explained. The county annually reassesses all properties in a given quadrant of the county; this year, the southwest quadrant, where property values are among the highest in the county, was reassessed.