MURRAY – The Calloway County Board of Education opened their meeting Thursday by recognizing district employees who retired after last school year. There were smiles, laughs and a few tears around the room as principals took a few minutes to share memories and honor the impact each retiree had on their respective schools. Board members presented each retiree a clock and lifetime CCSD athletics pass.
In his report, Calloway County School District Superintendent Tres Settle proposed equipping entrances to the high school, middle school and all three elementary schools with weapons detectors. He noted his reluctance in the past to use metal detectors in schools, citing the “pinch points” that can occur when large groups are trying to pass through, creating long lines that could make students soft targets for those intent on inflicting harm. Currently, the district uses handheld metal detectors on a random basis. Settle explained what piqued his interest about the weapons-detection systems.
“It is selective in what it can do,” Settle said. “One of the things it can do that a traditional metal detector cannot is that it can detect firearms – handguns, long guns. You can set it to be specific to those items; you can also turn up the juice to where it will detect most anything else that is metal. With this and our other safety protocols, I feel like the flow of traffic through our entrances at all of our schools could benefit from this and it would be another element of safety that we could add.”
Director of Pupil Personnel Josh McKeel gave a presentation on the proposed system called OPENGATE. It is a weapons detector that scans for materials specific to firearms. As a result, students carrying permissible items that may be picked up by a traditional metal detector, such as a cell phone or a metal water bottle, will not be stopped. Notably, the technologically-advanced detectors can also be adjusted to search for contraband other than weapons, such as vapes.
The units are movable. They can be plugged in but are also capable of running on battery power. These features would give the district flexibility to temporarily move units for use at sports games or other school events.
“This technology allows us to do what we need it to do, and it’s adjustable, and it’s movable,” McKeel said. “This is just one more level of safety. We talked last meeting about the increase of SROs (school resource officers). We’re continuing to work with Sheriff Knight in that process (to fill the last SRO position). We have some (active shooter) trainings coming up here in a few weeks with the Kentucky State Police and our local law enforcement. This option of the weapon-recognition (detectors) would be just another layer to increase our safety protocols here in Calloway County Schools.”
Settle advised that his goal would be to have the units in place by Labor Day. The preliminary bid for 12 units is $200-225,000. The 12 units would be placed as follows: four at the high school (two in front and two in back), two at the middle school and at each elementary school (one at main entrance and one at bus entrance). Settle also proposed adding a traditional metal detector for the Alternative Instruction Facility, saying that would be more appropriate given other search protocols already in place.
“I think it sends a message to parents, not only at the high school and middle school level, but also elementary because, traditionally, we don’t think of our elementary schools as being targets and, unfortunately, with recent events, we all know that that’s not true,” Settle said. “We have to respond, and I think this is a way this board can stand up and say, ‘We are doing everything within reason to increase safety.’”
Following a brief discussion, the board unanimously authorized school administrators to pursue purchasing the proposed weapon-detection systems.
In other business, the board approved a number of invoices. Related to the construction of the auxiliary gym (Project 8152), three invoices totaling $220,827.45 were paid to Bacon Farmer Workman Testing and Inspection Services ($1,016.63), RBS Design Group Architecture ($15,981.30) and A & K Construction ($203,829.52). One Trane invoice in the amount was $473,603.78 was paid on Project 8180, replacement of the HVAC system as Calloway County Middle School (CCMS).
During the public comment period, Noraa Ransey, a teacher at North Elementary, used her allotted three minutes to ask the board to consider adding professional development courses on trauma.
“The issue I want to bring to light is self-care for students and educators; for students, specifically, social-emotional learning,” she said. “At the beginning of the year and every month, we practice tornado drills, fire drills and earthquake drills because they may happen. What we do know is that many of our students are going to have a bad day; how do we prepare for that? The best time to do this is the first two weeks of school, when the students are in a good mood and they’re ready to come back to school and they tell you what works for them, not when they’re on the floor, kicking or throwing chairs. You’re making that plan ahead of time, not when you’re in the crisis. We did a lot of great work last year with the trauma committee … but our educators need some more knowledge in this area.”
The board passed the consent agenda and moved on to the administrative reports. In the attendance report, McKeel called attention to the fact that the next regularly scheduled board meeting (Aug. 11) will take place on day two of the instructional year, noting the first day of school was only 26 days away. He reported that online registration is going well with 65% of student body, around 1,900 students, having completed online registration.
In the food service report, Food Service Director Pat Lane reported on the success of the Summer Feeding Program. She said that more than 10,000 lunches and 9,600 breakfasts were provided in the month of June alone. The program will continue through the first week in August.
In the maintenance report, Maintenance Director Kenny Duncan advised the board that he was able to salvage “a tick” below $30,000 worth of scrap metal from the HVAC project at CCMS. He also discussed changes that will be made to the east entrance of the parking lot to the main campus. He noted that, with teachers, busses and students all using that entrance, the traffic backs up into the road from staff waiting to turn left into their parking lot. Now, staff will access the parking lot directly from College Farm Road.
In the transportation report, McKeel advised that Outland Schoolhouse Road has re-opened, noting the closure of a bridge on that road had impacted three of the district’s bus routes. He also advised of another planned bridge closure on Old Salem Road but said that should not impact as many routes.
Steve Smith gave his first administrative report as Principal of Calloway County High School. He advised that the school will be moving to block scheduling this year. Like Smith, Jodi Butler gave her first report as CCMS Principal and advised on the hiring of David Carmichael who will be the new Assistant Principal. CCMS registration begins today.
All three principals noted in their respective elementary school reports that enrollment numbers for Kinder Camp this year are promising. In addition, East Principal Monica Boggess advised that the school is focusing on helping students with behavior regulation this year and said that staff have worked to develop and implement systems to address specific behaviors. North Principal Melinda Henley gave an update on the school’s partnership with Soup for the Soul to facilitate a snack bag program. Southwest Principal Mark Mallory reported that new playground equipment is scheduled to be installed in next week.
In addition to the proposal and discussion outlined above, Settle drew attention to notably high water bills resulting from irrigating sports fields in his superintendent’s report. He also confirmed all vacant positions with school administrators.
The next Calloway County Board of Education meeting will be Thursday, Aug. 11, at 6 p.m. at the board office.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.