MURRAY – The Calloway County Board of Education opened their meeting Thursday by recognizing district employees who retired after last school year. There were smiles, laughs and a few tears around the room as principals took a few minutes to share memories and honor the impact each retiree had on their respective schools. Board members presented each retiree a clock and lifetime CCSD athletics pass.

In his report, Calloway County School District Superintendent Tres Settle proposed equipping entrances to the high school, middle school and all three elementary schools with weapons detectors. He noted his reluctance in the past to use metal detectors in schools, citing the “pinch points” that can occur when large groups are trying to pass through, creating long lines that could make students soft targets for those intent on inflicting harm. Currently, the district uses handheld metal detectors on a random basis. Settle explained what piqued his interest about the weapons-detection systems.