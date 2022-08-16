MURRAY – A letter identifying the 31 county bridges with posted weight limits under 18 tons, also referred to as substandard bridges, was presented to the Calloway County Board of Education at its meeting last Thursday.
Calloway County School District Director of Pupil Personnel Josh McKeel presented the letter, dated Aug. 3, from Kentucky Transportation Cabinet Bridge Inspector Heath O’Bryan to Calloway County Judge-Executive Kenny Imes, which was also sent to Superintendent Tres Settle. McKeel drew particular attention to the 19 bridges with limits under 14 tons.
“Some of those include bridges that are over our 14-ton limit; several of those bridges are not,” McKeel said. “And why is 14 tons important? Because a bus weighs about 14 tons. So, as we look at that – what bridges can we cross, what bridges can’t we cross and how does that impact our routing? ‘Significantly’ is how it impacts our routing.
“Fortunately, some of these do not impact us; we don’t have routes that have to or need to go through those, but you can only imagine … working that puzzle of making sure that our routes are as effective and efficient as possible becomes even a more difficult puzzle when we start talking about some of the bridge conditions in our county.”
CCSD Transportation Director Brian Collier explained how bridges and culverts impact his department. The lightest full-size bus in CCSD’s fleet weighs 14.75 tons, meaning a bridge must be rated for 15 tons for the bus to safely cross. The heaviest bus in the fleet weighs 18.1 tons and can only cross bridges with a weight limit of 19 tons.
“Previous practice was that if your vehicle only crosses the bridge one axle at a time, then it doesn’t matter what your total weight is; you just roll on (because) it’s only for bridges where both your axles are on it at the same time. And that’s not the case,” Collier said. “A lot of farmers, truckers, independent contractors, dump truck drivers, they operate under that.”
Collier referenced a bus driver training manual revised in 2020, which advises drivers that if the vehicle exceeds the weight limit, they “are not to travel it,’ regardless of how many axles are on the bridge at a time. According to the Federal Highway Management Administration, “Federal law states that two or more consecutive axles may not exceed the weight computed by the (Federal Bridge Gross Weight Formula), even though single axles, tandem axles and gross vehicle weights are within legal limits.”
A culvert on Cavett Road in Kirksey that tends to be impassable after heavy rains provided a good example of the impact a closed bridge can impact bus routes. Bus 1702 makes two stops on Cavett Road that are 0.6 miles apart and on either side of the culvert. When the bus cannot drive through, it has to turn around before the last rider’s house, meaning the child must be transported by the parents to meet the bus, and then use Beach Road to Backusburg where it can resume the route; that extends the route by 5.1 miles.
The transportation department’s funding and reimbursement rates are based on the number of students transported and the number of miles transported, including miles with students and without students. The state has a formula using those metrics along with a few others to determine those rates.
“Based on that formula, our funding – what it costs us to operate – was $2.06 per mile. So, you think that’s 0.6 miles, but in that other example it was 5.1. You’ve got 4.5 miles that it costs $9.27 to have to re-route. Now, that’s just the bus piece; that’s not figuring in the driver’s time and pro-rating and stuff like that. When you have to do that for any significant amount of time, that adds up.”
At the meeting, McKeel encouraged board members to contact county magistrates about the issue. Reading from the letter, he said, “‘In order for your county to be eligible for Federal Bridge Replacement and Rehabilitation Funds for the coming year, the bridges as listed must be signed for the weight limits shown above.’ So, there are some steps that need to be taken in order that we might have the opportunity to receive some federal funding, is the way that I read that.”
In an interview Monday, Imes said that school bus routes are a top concern for him and the magistrates.
“Outland School Road was a major priority because so many buses run across it each day. That’s the last thing any of us want is to have a bridge collapse with a school bus on it, with a big current under it.”
One board member noted that Outland School Road was on the list and showed a weight limit of 11 tons. Imes also questioned that.
“That’s a brand-new bridge,” he said. “We have to post the bridge by what the state says. We’ve got a new bridge inspector; I can call him and see if they can raise that back up. I’m very comfortable with that. It’s a good base, good approaches and they’re fixing to blacktop the road. So, that’s a little bit ludicrous, I would think. … I just think (KYTC) is behind with (its rating).”
In three memos dated April 4, KYTC Load Rating Engineer for the Division of Maintenance Dora Alexander notified KYTC Chief District Engineer for District 1 Kyle Poat of weight downgrades to three of the county’s bridges. Two are near the state line on Grubbs Road, one over Blood River and the other over Beechy Creek. The third bridge is over Brushy Creek on E W Miller Road.
There are discrepancies between the weight limit provided to Poat in April and those provided to Imes and Settle in August, two of which are substantial. The Blood River bridge should be posted at eight tons, according to Alexander’s memo; however, O’Bryan’s letter says it should be posted for 15. Similarly, Alexander downgraded the Beechy Creek bridge to four tons, while O’Bryan advises the bridge should be posted at 15 tons. The E W Miller bridge was downgraded to three tons in April, while O’Bryan’s letter said five tons.
Imes said he is familiar with one of the Grubbs Road bridges and has discussed it with Larry Crutcher, the magistrate for that district.
“I don’t think it’s a major deal. It’s right there on the Tennessee line,” he added.
“The long and the short of it is money,” Imes explained. “We just spent $500,000 on Outland School Road and the very next week Old Salem went down. The priority will be school bus routes and major traffic routes, but it just does not look promising, to be honest with you. … Right now, the money’s just not there, state or county, for sure. Then with all the flooding they’ve had up in east Kentucky; they’ve got like 80 bridges out.
“They’re taking all the state bridge money where we used to be able to get it, but there’s two issues. One is the issue of the discretionary fund; it’s down to $10 million statewide. You can imagine how far that’s going to go. Then the bridge in Kentucky program is no more. And these bridges run from a half million to over a million (dollars), just as a general estimate. I’ve had engineers go out and look at them. We just address them as they come. We’re very cognizant of school bus routes, more than anything else. They’ve just to understand we’re doing the best we can, but it’s simply a matter of money.”
The Ledger & Times reached out to O’Bryan for comment on this story but did not receive a response prior to press time.
