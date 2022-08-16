Squire Holland Road

The driver of Calloway County School District Bus 2101 cannot drive over this bridge on Squire Holland Road; therefore, the bus must turn around and return to U.S. Hwy 641 to continue the route. 

 JESSICA JONES PAINE/Ledger & Times

MURRAY – A letter identifying the 31 county bridges with posted weight limits under 18 tons, also referred to as substandard bridges, was presented to the Calloway County Board of Education at its meeting last Thursday. 

Calloway County School District Director of Pupil Personnel Josh McKeel presented the letter, dated Aug. 3, from Kentucky Transportation Cabinet Bridge Inspector Heath O’Bryan to Calloway County Judge-Executive Kenny Imes, which was also sent to Superintendent Tres Settle. McKeel drew particular attention to the 19 bridges with limits under 14 tons.