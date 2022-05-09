MURRAY – East Elementary School took home the trophy at the inaugural Tri-Elementary Electric Car Races. Teams of fourth and fifth graders representing each of the three Calloway County School District elementary schools – North, East and Southwest – took to the Calloway County High School track Saturday morning, driving exclusively-student-built electric vehicles (EVs).
The teams competed in four different races (100 meters, 400 meters, 300 meters and agility), each broken down by grade and gender (e.g., fifth grade girls, fifth grade boys and so on). All teams were tied for first place going into the final race, agility. East ultimately prevailed followed by Southwest then North.
“The way they run across the field and cheer for each other,” CCSD Assistant Superintendent Brian Wilmurth said. “It’s almost like they’re got their own little pit crew. Once they cross the finish line, other kids are jumping in, helping them out, pushing the cars off the track. It’s awesome to see.”
Southwest Elementary School Principal Mark Mallory, who coached his school’s team, along with Southwest teacher Emily Green, was pleased with how the event turned out. “Not knowing, what to expect, I don’t know if I could have asked for anything more. They did a wonderful job. It seemed like everyone had fun. Everyone was safe; no one got hurt. I think everyone was very proud to show off their accomplishments. The students have worked very hard this whole year.”
Mason Falwell drove in the fifth-grade boys agility race for North Elementary. Of the experience, he said “It was fun to work together. It was kind of hard. We spent a lot of lessons trying to figure out how to do something, and we ended up needing to get some help. … My favorite part about the whole thing was either today and just racing or was putting the car together.”
Gen-EV Racing is a program facilitated by University of Kentucky Center for Applied Energy Research and funded through a partnership with the Kentucky Energy and Environment Cabinet and GreenpowerUSA. With grant money, 14 EV car kits were purchased and distributed to Kentucky schools, mostly in central and eastern portions of the state. In fact, CCSD is the only participating school district west of Louisville.
Each CCSD elementary school formed an afterschool club. To participate, students had to be recommended by teachers and complete an application. The students were given EV car kits to build the engine and chassis. The kits do not include the car body, so the students had to design and build that as well. They were responsible for every component of the build.
“They had to use engineering,” Aymee Herndon, fourth grade math and science teacher at East and team coach, said. “They had to read the schematics to figure out where this bolt goes. They had to learn how to wire, how to do the brake caliper. They built it from the ground up.”
The car kits cost around $5,000 each, but they are provided to participating districts at no charge. The districts, however, are required to send their teachers to a training session where they learn about the program and how to build the cars.
“We met with the head people for GreenpowerUSA,” Herndon said about the training session. “They had us build our car while we were there. They taught us what (the program) is for. … They want to build an interest in it and a workforce so that these kids start problem solving and figuring out stuff for the future because that’s where it’s headed.”
The Calloway teachers brought the cars they assembled back to Murray so that they could show the students what the final product would look like, then the students took it apart piece-by-piece and reassembled it by themselves.
Herndon explained what the process was like for her team at East. “We’re the Flaming Falcons from East Calloway,” she said. “They chose the name; they chose the graphics; they designed the car. Then the marketing team called Sportable Scoreboards, and they provided us the corrugated plastic to go on our cars and also printed the decals for us. The kids sent them their design, and they printed them for us. We also had some kids who called Town and Country Motorsports, and they donated a helmet for us; but the kids had to call, had to ask for the donation and tell them what we were doing.
“The design team and the marketing team took care of that, and then everybody got to build. … I did not do very much for them at all. I made sure bolts were tight before we raced today, but they built the car from the ground up.”
“The cool thing is that they’re already saying what they want to do for next year,” North Elementary School Principal Melinda Hendley noted. “We had fourth and fifth graders on our team – our team was kind of half and half – so, next year, those fourth graders will be fifth graders and still be on the team. They will have some experience and we will bring on new kids, hopefully, for next year. That’s pretty exciting because I do believe next year it will be even better.”
“They have kits for middle school and high schoolers, so that’s what we’ve talked about – building the program enough so that we can go to the next level,” Mallory said. “I think that’s our long-term goal – to build the programs into the other schools – and for next year, maybe, go to the big race (in Lexington).”
Wilmurth would also like to see the program expand into the middle and high schools. “I don’t know what the weight limit is for driving cars on this track, but I’m willing to test it,” he said.
