MURRAY – Following the shooting at Robb Elementary School in Uvalde, Texas that left 19 children and two teachers dead in May, the urgency of bolstering school safety measures has taken greater priority for schools and law enforcement agencies across the country. The Calloway County School District (CCSD) is no exception. From bringing in new security equipment to providing active shooter simulation training for staff, CCSD administrators have been working hard to ensure the safety of students and staff.
CCSD Director of Pupil Personnel Josh McKeel has served as the district’s School Safety Coordinator for six years. He said one of the biggest things the district has done this year is adding school resource officers (SROs) to all district schools. The goal is to have five SROs. At the present time, only four have been hired; however, McKeel noted the hiring window is still open.
“SROs play such an important role in our schools, but it does have to be the right fit – the right fit for that individual and the right fit for the school,” McKeel said. “It’s a different service. Those law enforcement officers that are on the road or are serving in our community, it is a different feel when you are working with, whether it be elementary school, K through fifth graders, or even at the high school/middle school level, there has to be – not that it’s good or bad – but it does take certain individuals with certain skill sets and mindsets in order to fill that role of SRO.”
SROs are just one piece in the puzzle of upping school security. The district has added additional cameras on campus to help with monitoring.
“We’re working on our key system,” McKeel said. “I know that sometimes people might think that locks and keys are not necessarily part of it, but they most certainly are; one of the first lines.”
At the last school board meeting, the board approved the purchase of weapons detectors for each of the district’s schools. McKeel said the units have been ordered; now, it is a matter of waiting on the products to arrive and getting staff trained on how to use them. The units will not be in use for the start of the school year, but McKeel hopes to have them up and running shortly thereafter.
“And then it goes into making sure people are trained and working with local law enforcement and others,” McKeel said. “… We (had) our Kentucky State Police (KSP) Safe Schools program (on Wednesday). It (was) open to CCSD staff. Friday, we are working with our CCSO to provide them access to our facilities to run scenarios and drills as part of their training. So, those are just a few of the things that we’re working on to ensure the safety (of our schools). Along with the other things we’ve had in place prior to ranging from our emergency operation plans to requiring identification to enter our schools.”
“The main thing we want to provide for our staff would be as much training and opportunity to be prepared to respond appropriately in the event that one of these events did occur,” McKeel said. “Again, our hope and prayer is that it never would, that it never happens in another school or any other location ever; but in the event that we are faced (with that), we want to make sure that we have prepared our staff to respond in such a manner that we can do the best we can to keep our kids safe.”
“Based upon what’s going on in our country and all over the place, we’re trying to get teachers and staff to develop the mindset to protect their own lives and the lives of others in the event of an active shooter in the school,” said KSP Lieutenant Dean Patterson, who led the training.
Patterson advised that the schools of thought around how to respond to an active shooter event have changed over the last 10-15 years. Instead of providing one option for responding, trainers teach “run, hide or fight.”
“We’re trying to get them to go back to their (school) and look around, see what their escape options are, and develop a plan in the event that the worst happens,” Patterson said. “If, at any given time, you are faced with a dangerous situation, like an active shooter, you now have some tools in your toolbox and can do more than just get in a corner and wait for this to pass. We’ve learned that by giving them these options of running or hiding or fighting, that it gives them a much better chance of survival and protects the kids that are in the school.”
The first part of the training was purely instructional, following a lecture format. “The first part was basically explaining the behaviors of concern for active shooters, the demographics of where they happen, when they happen. We talked about some historical events and what we learned from those. We talked about Columbine.
“You know, Columbine was kind of the turning point on the way police responded to an active shooter. Up to that point, it was ‘surround and contain.’ Well, we know now at Columbine while it was being surrounded and contained, there was still a lot of violence going on inside that school. Since that time, we’ve changed our police tactics too, we call it, ‘direct to threat’ – we go to the threat; we don’t wait; we go and try to find it and neutralize it because the faster you can neutralize a threat, the better the chances of survival.
“First aid is a new addition to our training. We thought, ‘Let’s give a very, very basic lesson on simple first aid.’ That way, if you’re in a classroom with somebody who’s experienced a severe injury, there are some very simple things you can do to help increase their chances of survival – tourniquet usage is one, airway issues is another – and you don’t have to be a medical professional to do it. In those 10 or 15 minutes that you may be in a classroom with somebody who’s been injured, this gives them the opportunity to try and help them during that time before medics can get in to evacuate.”
The instructional portion was followed by a live active-shooter simulation that gave participants a chance to apply what they just learned. A KSP trooper, armed with an AK-47, which was loaded with blanks, played the role of the shooter.
“We had live gunfire in the hallway a while ago, which scared everybody – that was the objective, to get them in a (heightened state) of anxiety because that’s what they’re going to feel in real life. The best way you can train is to train as close to reality as possible. So, if we did it in a very soft, non-stressful environment, I can’t expect them to react the way I want them to react in a real event. That’s why we do it that way. Next, the scenarios are going to give them the opportunity to see how they actually react with the stimulus.”
About the CCSO training taking place at the high school today, McKeel said, “Every year, we’re required to have first responders, local law enforcement and EMTs come to our buildings. That’s a state requirement for all of our schools, so they’re already very familiar and already have access to any type of maps and things like that. This will be a little bit more specific as they’ll get to run their drills and those types of activities.”
CCSO Deputy Troy Doss is in charge of today’s training. “It’s been a goal of mine since about 2015 to get all of our local law enforcement agencies on the same page as it pertains to structure clearing techniques, doing it properly and safely,” he said. “Tomorrow is actually the first time where Murray PD and Murray State Police actually have people coming to this. … We’re going to be doing structure clearing techniques for the first block and then we’ll incorporate scenario-based simulation training on the second half.”
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.