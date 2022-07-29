Active shooter training

Chris King, former Calloway County High School principal who accepted a position at the Alternative Education Center, is seen here taking the “fight” option when an “intruder” entered the classroom during the Kentucky State Police Safe Schools Training conducted at the Calloway County Middle School on Wednesday. 

 JESSICA JONES PAINE/Ledger & Times

MURRAY – Following the shooting at Robb Elementary School in Uvalde, Texas that left 19 children and two teachers dead in May, the urgency of bolstering school safety measures has taken greater priority for schools and law enforcement agencies across the country. The Calloway County School District (CCSD) is no exception. From bringing in new security equipment to providing active shooter simulation training for staff, CCSD administrators have been working hard to ensure the safety of students and staff.

CCSD Director of Pupil Personnel Josh McKeel has served as the district’s School Safety Coordinator for six years. He said one of the biggest things the district has done this year is adding school resource officers (SROs) to all district schools. The goal is to have five SROs. At the present time, only four have been hired; however, McKeel noted the hiring window is still open.