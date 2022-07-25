MURRAY – This year, the Calloway County School District is focusing on student engagement through offering a unique professional development (PD) opportunity to district educators. All of the teachers and school administrators in the district are participating in Kagan Cooperative Learning Workshops. All three district elementary schools had their two-day training session last week; the middle and high schools started theirs today.

CCSD Director of Professional Development and Public Relations Ryan Marchetti explained that the training is designed to teach research-based teaching strategies that foster student engagement through cooperative learning.