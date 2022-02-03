MURRAY – Due to the ice storm warning issued by the National Weather Service Wednesday, both the Calloway County School District and the Murray Independent School District canceled in-person instruction and will be using non-traditional instruction (NTI) days today and Friday.
Schools are allowed to use NTI days for reasons related to weather or COVID-19, and the distinction is important.
“If it’s weather-related, faculty and staff can work from home,” CCSD Director of Professional Development and Public Relations Ryan Marchetti explained. “If it’s COVID-related, people that can come to work are supposed to come to work; that’s actually a new state requirement.”
Marchetti gave an example, saying, “A couple of weeks ago when we did it, the first day (was for weather). On that next day, which was a Friday … we really thought, road-wise, we could probably get the buses in and out; but with the COVID cases that we had (at the time) and with it being a four-day weekend, we thought it was an opportune time, so we went ahead and did a COVID day. That said, teachers came in and worked in their classrooms that day.”
While the regulations regarding NTI days are the same for both districts, what those days look like in practice is very different, and that is largely based on disparities in internet access between the city and county.
“What we’ve run into is that we have an overwhelming amount of kids that do not have internet access at home,” Marchetti said. “To keep it simplified, we do printed work, which is review work … and then our teachers are available if they have questions.”
In its announcement Wednesday, CCSD advised students to complete assignments for NTI Days Three and Four.
“We told teachers to have 10 days of NTI ready to go,” Marchetti said. “… We don’t really want to do NTI days when we don’t have to, but in situations like this where it’s a day here or a day there, we feel like getting the review work into kids’ hands and having them do it on those days at home is best.”
By contrast, MISD Assistant Superintendent of Instruction Whitney York said that every K-12 student in the district has a Chromebook; however, she noted, “Students in grades K-5 do not take (their) Chromebook home on a daily basis, so we prepare and pre-send home “snow day” packets for students to have in case an NTI day is utilized. … (They have) five days-worth of packets (at) home already. Students in grades 6-12 have schedules and plans with their individual grade levels and teachers and will utilize Google Classroom to complete assignments for the day.”
Ensuring all MISD students have internet access is a crucial component of the district’s strategy.
According to York, “Our FRYSC, Family Resource Center, worked with Murray Electric to provide internet service for any of our families that did not have it at the beginning of the 2020 school year. We have maintained that program for families that need it and teachers continue to refer students without access during the school year to FRYSC so they have that access at home just for regular school work.”
For students who live outside of Murray Electric’s service area, York said, “In those cases, teachers should be aware of that limitation and prepare paper materials for those students when needed.”
York added, “If we were to have any type of long-term closure, we would send home devices to those K-5 families and then reach out to find out if internet access was an issue and get that set up for those families.”
On Jan. 14, Gov. Andy Beshear signed Senate Bill 25 into law, giving schools 10 “remote learning days” in addition to the 10 NTI days schools were granted for the year.
Marchetti explained the difference, saying, “There’s an NTI day and then there’s a remote learning day, and the difference really is … (for an) NTI day, the whole district has to be shut down, but for a remote learning day, you have to have at least one school open.”
Both districts agree that neither NTI nor remote learning days are ideal and the best learning environment for children is in the classroom. York and Marchetti acknowledged that they are necessary tools to have available and, fortunately, they are going better now than they did at the beginning of the pandemic.
“Logistically, teachers and students alike certainly have more experience with NTI days, and they are able to manage them better,” York said.
“This is the third year, really, where we’ve had some at-home work,” Marchetti said. “The difference between short-term NTI and long-term NTI, it’s a significant difference and that would change what we did. I think families and kids are used to some of this now. It’s a good way to keep content fresh in kids’ brains but also not send us in having school in mid- to late-June. It’s not ideal. We’d rather be at school; obviously, we’d rather have kids in the classroom.”
