COLDWATER — The Calloway County Sheriff’s Office said a man died after receiving injuries in a reported shooting early Monday afternoon at a home in the northwestern part of the county near the Coldwater community.
As of Monday evening. Calloway County Sheriff Nicky Knight said the man’s identity was not being released, as family members had yet to be notified.
Knight said Calloway 911 Dispatch received a call at about 12:20 that afternoon in reference to a shooting that had just occurred at a residence along Cook Store Trail. This is about a mile east of Coldwater.
Knight said that when deputies arrived, they saw a man lying in the yard of a residence.
“We have interviewed everyone who was there. There were three people inside at the time and there was the man who was shot and the person who apparently shot him outside,” the sheriff said, adding that the investigation is still continuing. “At this time, the one thing we can say for sure about this is that there is no danger to the public, and we want to stress that.”
Knight said the victim was taken by ambulance to Murray-Calloway County Hospital, where the victim died as a helicopter was preparing for an airlift to a regional medical facility.
Knight said no arrests have been made.
“The person we believe shot the victim is the one who called us and, actually, as we arrived, he dropped to his knees and put his hands up,” he said. “But this investigation is still ongoing. We’ve got some things to sort out with it.”
Knight did not discuss what are believed to have been the circumstances that led to the shooting. He added that, while a gunshot wound is believed to be the cause of the victim’s death, an autopsy examination has still been scheduled for today at the Kentucky State Medical Examiner’s Office in Madisonville.
