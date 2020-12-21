COLDWATER — Calloway County Sheriff Nicky Knight said tonight that one person is dead following a shooting that occurred early this afternoon at a residence along Cook Store Trail in the northwestern portion of the county near the Coldwater community.
Knight said that the victim's identity is not being released at this time, pending notification of the victim's family. Knight said details are still few but he emphasized that, at this time, there is no danger to the public. No arrests have been made, he added.
Knight also said that an autopsy examination is scheduled for tomorrow at the Kentucky State Medical Examiner's Office in Madisonville. At this time, he said it is believed that it was a gunshot that caused the victim's death but the autopsy is still being performed.
The Ledger & Times will continue to follow this story and update it when details warrant it.
