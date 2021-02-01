MURRAY – A two-vehicle collision on KY 121 South resulted in three people being taken to Murray-Calloway County Hospital for treatment of injuries Friday evening, according to the Calloway County Sheriff’s Office.
Calloway County Sheriff Nicky Knight said that at approximately 6:15 p.m. Friday, CCSO responded to a report of a two-vehicle injury collision on KY 121 South near Murray-Paris Road. The preliminary investigation indicated that Gayla J. Sullivan, 67, of Hazel, was driving a white Cadillac Deville northbound on KY 121 and Cowan Lynwood was driving a white Ford Expedition northbound on KY 121. As Sullivan slowed to make a turn onto Murray-Paris Road, Lynwood reportedly failed to slow down. Lynwood’s vehicle then struck the back of Sullivan’s vehicle, knocking it off the roadway and into an embankment.
Sullivan and two passengers of her vehicle, Cody Schueler, 24, of Paris, Tennessee, and Danielle L. Bell, 27, of Murray, were all transported by Murray-Calloway County Emergency Medical Services to MCCH for treatment of non-life threatening injuries received during the collision.
CCSO was also assisted on scene by Calloway County Fire-Rescue.
