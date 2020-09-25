The Calloway County Sheriff’s Office said today that a second person involved in a wreck earlier this week near Murray has died.
Calloway County Chief Deputy Sheriff Jody Cash said that CCSO was informed that Karen Paul, 72, of Murray, died from her injuries. Paul was airlifted to TriStar Skyline Medical Center in Nashville, Tennessee after being involved in a two-vehicle collision Tuesday morning on KY 94 just east of Murray.
Clara Thomas, 78, of Cadiz, was also involved in that collision and she died Tuesday from her injuries after being taken to a regional trauma center, Cash said.
