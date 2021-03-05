MURRAY —The Calloway County Sheriff’s Office said that a late-afternoon wreck Wednesday just south of the Murray city limits sent one person to a hospital.
In a news release Thursday, Calloway County Sheriff Nicky Knight said deputies responded at about 5 p.m. Wednesday to the intersection of U.S. 641 South and Tabard Drive for a report of a two-vehicle injury collision. Knight said that, upon arrival, deputies located two vehicles, both of which were off the roadway and were showing damage from the collision.
Knight said that a preliminary investigation has indicated that Devontae Wilson of New Concord was southbound on 641 South in a Dodge Ram pickup truck. At the same time, Doris Darcus, 78, of Murray, was northbound on 641 South in a Chevrolet Equinox SUV.
Knight said that Darcus then attempted to make a left turn onto Tabard, thus failing to yield the right of way to Wilson’s vehicle.
A unit of the Murray-Calloway County Ambulance Service took Darcus to Murray-Calloway County Hospital for treatment of what were described as non life-threatening injuries she received during the collision. A spokesperson for the hospital said Thursday that Darcus was admitted after being treated in the emergency room and was in stable condition.
CCSO was assisted at the scene by the ambulance service and Calloway County Fire-Rescue.
