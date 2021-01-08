CCSO announces traffic safety checkpoints

MURRAY – The Calloway County Sheriff’s Office is currently conducting checkpoints throughout the county and on Thursday announced citations that occurred the day before.
Sheriff Nicky Knight said in a news release that CCSO conducted a traffic safety checkpoint on KY 121 South Wednesday. He said that during the checkpoint, one driver was arrested and charged with a DUI, and eight other citations were issued to various other drivers. CCSO was assisted at the checkpoint by Kentucky State Police.
Knight said CCSO would continue to conduct traffic safety checkpoints throughout the year, and reminded the public to always have a sober driver, wear a seatbelt, buckle up children in appropriate child safety seats and obey all other traffic laws. He listed the following approved checkpoints:
1. KY 121 South –MP3.187 to MP3.690
2. KY 121 South at the intersection of Henderson road
3. KY 121 North at the intersection of Bailey Road
4. KY HWY 80 West at the Calloway/Graves County Line
5. KY HWY 80 East at the Marshall County line
6. US 641 South at the Tennessee state line
7. US 641 North at the Marshall County line
8. US 641 South at Barber Drive
9. KY 94 East at KY 280
10. KY 280 at Cohoon Road
11. KY 94 West at KY 893
12. South 12th Street between Glendale Road and the Murray city limits
13. Main Street between Eighth and Ninth streets
14. Wilshire Drive between Bailey Road and Vasser Drive
15. Glendale Road between Ninth and 12th Streets
16. Main Street between Industrial Road and the Murray city limits
17. Chestnut Street at the intersection of Eighth Street
18. US 641 North and Diuguid Drive
19. Doran Road at the intersection of Holiday Drive
20. North 16th Street at the intersection of Olive Street
21. KY 94 West at the intersection of Doran Road
22. South 4th Street from Sycamore Street to the Murray city limits
23. Olive Street between Sixth and 12th Streets
24. North 16th Street between KY 121 North and Diuguid Drive
25. KY 121 South at the Tennessee State Line
26. KY 94 East at Lancaster Road
