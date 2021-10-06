MURRAY – Two Tennessee residents are facing criminal trespassing and drug charges, according to the Calloway County Sheriff’s Office.
At approximately 10 p.m, CCSO responded to a report of people trespassing at a residence on Rolling Acres Lane. Upon their arrival, deputies said they located two people inside the residence. During their interaction with the two people, deputies said, numerous items of drugs and paraphernalia were also located.
James M. Horner, 59, of Dyer, Tennessee, was charged with second-degree criminal trespassing, first-degree trafficking in controlled substance (methamphetamine), second-degree possession of controlled substance, possession of marijuana and tampering with physical evidence.
Linda M. Call, 51, of Medina, Tennessee, was charged with second-degree criminal trespassing, first-degree possession of a controlled substance (methamphetamine) and possession of drug paraphernalia.
Homer and Call are both lodged in the Calloway County Jail.
Anyone who witnesses any unusual or possible criminal activity is encouraged to call CCSO at 270-753-3151 or utilize the email address ccso.office@callkyso.com.
Individuals facing charges are presumed innocent until proven guilty in a court of law.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.