MURRAY – The Calloway County Sheriff’s Office said Friday morning that two suspects for whom they began searching Wednesday have been apprehended and are no longer a danger to the public.
According to CCSO, the two individuals had exited a stolen vehicle near Pella Way at approximately 9 a.m. last Wednesday, Dec. 22, after a brief pursuit by the Murray Police Department. They were last seen in the 800 block of Bethel Road at approximately 12:30 p.m. that day, and deputies were looking for them in that general area.
At approximately 10 a.m. Friday, a member of the public who had seen photos and information shared on CCSO’s Facebook page and other media outlets, observed two individuals in the area where the two fugitives were last seen. The person notified CCSO of the sighting and deputies Brandon Winebarger, Jon Michael Hill and Parker Wooldridge responded to the area and located the two people.
Robert D. Tucker, 31, of Elizabethtown, was arrested and charged with first-degree robbery, fourth-degree assault, and theft of an automobile in reference to a Hardin County warrant of arrest.
Amanda D. Towsley, 29, of Hopkinsville, was also arrested and was charged with failure to pay on a Pike County warrant of arrest and parole violation on a Hardin County warrant of arrest, both of which were related to a prior conviction of first-degree trafficking of methamphetamine.
Both suspects were interviewed by MPD in regard to an ongoing investigation by the department. Tucker and Towsley were both lodged in the Calloway County Jail.
Calloway County Sheriff Nicky Knight thanked the public for its support and assistance during this multi-day investigation.
Individuals facing criminal charges are presumed innocent until proven guilty in a court of law.
