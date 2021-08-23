CALLOWAY COUNTY — The Calloway County Sheriff’s Office said Friday that it had arrested a Hardin man who it had sought for quite some time.
In a news release, Calloway County Sheriff Nicky Knight said deputies responded at about 4 Thursday afternoon to the 4000 block of Brooks Chapel Road in the northern part of the county in an attempt to locate Matthew Duncan. Warrants had been issued for Duncan’s arrest in both Calloway and Graves counties.
Upon arrival, Knight said Duncan was, in fact, located and taken into custody, concluding what Knight described as a months-long investigation.
Duncan, 33, of Hardin, was arrested and charged with theft of a firearm, possession of a firearm by a convicted felon and tampering with a witness. Duncan was also served the Graves County indictment, charging him with burglary in the third degree, theft by unlawful taking, and persistent felony offender in the first degree. He was taken to the Calloway County Jail in Murray.
Anyone who witnesses any unusual or possible criminal activity is encouraged to call the CCSO at 270-753-3151 or utilize the email address ccso.office@callkyso.com.
