NEW CONCORD – The Calloway County Sheriff’s Office (CCSO) arrested Delbert Orey, 66, of New Concord, Saturday night. Orey was charged with second-degree assault and domestic violence, according to press release from the CCSO.

At approximately 7:30 p.m., the CCSO received several 911 calls of an assault with injuries at a residence on Norris Road. Both Murray-Calloway Emergency Medical Services (EMS) and deputies were dispatched to the location. Upon arrival, deputies were advised by a bystander that the perpetrator was in the residence, that there were several firearms inside and that the victim was on the back deck unresponsive. 