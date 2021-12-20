MAYFIELD – The Calloway County Sheriff’s Office assisted Graves County deputies Friday in arresting six suspects accused of stealing damaged vehicles and other items from tornado-ravaged areas.
According to Graves County Sheriff Jon Hayden, deputies from his office and CCSO arrested six individuals suspected of stealing damaged vehicles, copper, and other items from storm-damaged Pritchett and Cardinal Road area of Graves County. Hayden said Graves County Sheriff’s Office deputies were alerted Friday afternoon to suspicious activity in the area, which was particularly hit hard by the tornado and resulted in deaths.
It was reported that several suspects that appeared to have been working in a group were rummaging through persons personal property and loading vehicles that were destroyed by the tornado. Hayden said sheriff’s deputies from both Calloway and Graves Counties, along with Kentucky State Police troopers, quickly converged onto the area and found the group in motion, towing several damaged vehicles attempting to leave the area. They were stopped at the Pritchett Road and U.S. 45 South intersection.
Sheriff’s deputies and troopers found a variety of personal items belonging to tornado victims, including some household goods, new shoes, muddy change, copper wiring and other items, Hayden said. They were also towing several vehicles that were owned by tornado victims that have been displaced by the tornado, in the hospital and/or deceased, Hayden said.
Statements from some of the suspects contradicted each other as to having permission from the homeowners, Hayden said. Some of the claims made by suspects were disproven after sheriff’s deputies were able to find and question the homeowners of where property was taken, he added.
Kevin Stowe, 55, of Union City, Tennessee, was charged with theft of an automobile and theft of a motor vehicle registration plate. Hayden said the vehicle Stowe was driving had a stolen license plate on the vehicle from Tennessee. He, in addition, had in his possession in excess of $120,000 dollars in cash, Hayden said.
Ronnie D. White, 57, of Hickman, was charged with theft by unlawful taking of an automobile, and Lynne E. Bailey Jr., 56, of Hickman, was charged with theft by unlawful taking of automobiles.
Linda K. Morris, 52, of Dresden Tennessee, was charged with theft by unlawful taking of an automobile, possession of methamphetamine, operating on a suspended license, and theft by unlawful taking (personal property). Hayden said syringes containing methamphetamine were found in the vehicles she was operating, including her purse. She was also in possession of copper wiring and a brand new pair of women’s Ugg boots, stolen from a storm victim’s home, he said.
Kaitlyn R. Moore, 29, whose residence was not identified, was charged with theft by unlawful taking an automobile, possession of methamphetamine and tampering with physical evidence. Hayden said the suspect was found to have hidden methamphetamine in her body cavity. She stated it was hidden as they were being stopped by law enforcement, Hayden added.
Suspects were transported and lodged at out-of-county jails. The case remains under investigation.
Meanwhile, Kentucky Attorney General Daniel Cameron and the Princeton Police Department announced the arrest of four Michigan men for allegedly stealing property from tornado-damaged residences and vehicles in Princeton. On Thursday, detectives with the Attorney General’s Department of Criminal Investigations were assisting the Princeton Police Department on Meadowbrook Drive with needs arising from the tornadoes and storms. The detectives noticed four male subjects and approached them for questioning. The questioning revealed that the subjects had allegedly taken property from tornado-damaged vehicles and residences, Cameron said.
The detectives worked with the Princeton Police Department to arrest the men, Cameron said. Mitchell E. Stanton and Jesse H. Stanton, both of Coldwater, Michigan, were arrested and charged with possession of burglary tools and receiving stolen property. Sevon E. Gowen of Sturgis, Michigan, was arrested and charged with possession of burglary tools, receiving stolen property, possession of controlled substance first degree methamphetamine and promoting contraband in the first degree. Brandon L. Ransbottom of Bronson, Michigan, was arrested and charged with possession of burglary tools, receiving stolen property, possession of handgun by a convicted felon and possession of marijuana.
Individuals facing criminal charges are presumed innocent until proven guilty in a court of law.
