MURRAY – A Murray man faces several charges related to sexual abuse of a minor after the Calloway County Sheriff’s Office helped with a Marshall County warrant over the weekend.
According to Sheriff Nicky Knight, at approximately 3:30 p.m. Saturday, CCSO deputies assisted the Marshall County Sheriff’s Office with the serving of a search warrant at a residence on Cambridge Drive in Murray. The search warrant was issued in regard to an ongoing investigation by MCSO. During the search, deputies located Harold T. Mills, 61, of Murray, who had a warrant for his arrest related to the MCSO investigation.
Mills was arrested for the Marshall County warrant charging him with three counts of third-degree unlawful transaction with a minor, two counts of first-degree sexual abuse and two counts of attempted promoting a minor in sexual performance. He was lodged in the Calloway County Jail.
Anyone who witnesses any unusual or possible criminal activity is encouraged to call the Sheriff’s Office at 270-753-3151 or utilize the email address ccso.office@callkyso.com.
Individuals facing charges are presumed innocent until proven guilty in a court of law.
