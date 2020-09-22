ALMO — The Calloway County Sheriff’s Office said that two juveniles were taken to a hospital after their ATV crashed into a tree near Almo.
In a news release, CCSO Chief Deputy Sheriff Jody Cash said deputies responded at about 2:40 p.m. to the 600 block of Independence Road about two miles east of Almo for a report of a single-vehicle injury collision involving an ATV.
Cash said that preliminary investigation indicates that a female juvenile, who he identified as residing from Murray, was operating the ATV on Independence Road at a high rate of speed as the machine approached a curve. He said the operator lost control, causing the ATV to leave the roadway and strike a tree.
Cash said that a female passenger was also aboard the ATV at the time of the crash. He said neither the driver nor the passenger was wearing a helmet.
Both the driver and passenger were taken by units of the Murray-Calloway County Ambulance Service to Murray-Calloway County Hospital for treatment of injuries received during the collision. The extent of their injuries was not known as of press time.
CCSO was assisted at the scene by the ambulance service and Calloway County Fire-Rescue. Calloway County Sheriff Nicky Knight said that he would also like to remind the public to wear helmets when operating off-road vehicles and to maintain safe speeds.
Sheriff Knight would also like to encourage anyone that witnesses any unusual or possible criminal activity to call the Sheriff’s Office at 270-753-3151 or utilize the email address, tips@callkyso.com.
