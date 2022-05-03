CALLOWAY COUNTY – A Paducah woman faces multiple charges after the Calloway County Sheriff’s Office conducted a traffic stop over the weekend.
At approximately 10:30 p.m. Saturday, CCSO Deputy Zachary White stopped a vehicle on Roosevelt Road for a traffic violation, CCSO said. During the stop, a passenger in the vehicle was allegedly found to be in possession of various drugs and allegedly provided a false name. The passenger was identified as a fugitive from McCracken County and was taken into custody after resisting arrest.
Antonia D. Farmer, 42, of Paducah, was arrested and charged with first-degree possession of a controlled substance (methamphetamine), possession of drug paraphernalia, possession of marijuana, resisting arrest, giving an officer a false name and second-degree promoting contraband. She was also served with a McCracken County warrant for failure to appear in a pending 2021 felony case. She was lodged in the Calloway County Jail.
Anyone who witnesses any unusual or possible criminal activity is encouraged to call the Sheriff’s Office at 270-753-3151 or utilize the email address ccso.office@callkyso.com.
Individuals facing criminal charges are presumed innocent until proven guilty in a court of law.
