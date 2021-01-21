MURRAY — Calloway County Chief Deputy Sheriff Jody Cash said Wednesday that an investigation continues into an alleged child abuse case reported Tuesday.
Cash said that issue first came to the agency’s attention at about 4 p.m. Tuesday when an investigator with the Kentucky Department of Community Based Services summoned CCSO to Murray-Calloway County Hospital after a small child had been brought to the hospital’s emergency room with what were being described as “serious injuries.”
The child was eventually transferred to a larger medical facility for further treatment. Meanwhile, the joint investigation resulted in charges for a Murray woman, who Cash identified as Amanda S. Hernandez, 22, of Murray.
“My understanding is the child is less than a year old,” Cash said, adding that he believes the child, who was not identified, was taken to a trauma center in another state sometime on Tuesday. “She was arrested at about 8 o’clock (Tuesday night) here at the sheriff’s office and this was after we had obtained a warrant after we had looked into the case.”
Cash said Sgt. Charles Tidwell is leading the investigation for CCSO and that Calloway District Judge Randall Hutchens signed the warrant for Hernandez’s arrest.
In a sworn affidavit in the case, obtained from the Calloway Circuit Court Clerk’s Office on Wednesday, Tidwell said that he talked with a DCBS worker upon arriving at the hospital who told him that the child had sustained a skull fracture, fractured ribs that were showing signs of healing and multiple bruises. The records state that the child is four months.
Hernandez is identified in the affidavit as the child’s mother. The affidavit indicates that, initially, she had allegedly stated in the emergency room that she did not know the child was injured.
The document goes on to say, though, that after she agreed to speak with Tidwell at CCSO headquarters, and was read her Miranda rights, she admitted to suffering from post partum depression and “sometimes has bouts of rage and is rougher with the child than she intends to be.”
Hernandez was taken to the Calloway County Jail upon her arrest on charges of second-degree assault - domestic violence and first-degree criminal abuse. Those are both Class C felonies. Jail records indicate that Hernandez was booked on a $50,000 cash bond.
“We certainly hope this ends well and that the child will be OK,” Cash said.
Individuals facing charges are presumed innocent until proven guilty in a court of law.
