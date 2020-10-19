LYNN GROVE — The Calloway County Sheriff’s Office is continuing to ask for the public’s assistance in locating the owner of a vehicle suspected of striking a woman Friday evening as she was riding a bicycle.
In a news release, Calloway County Chief Deputy Sheriff Jody Cash said deputies responded at about 7 p.m. Friday to the area of KY 94 West in the Lynn Grove community for a report of an injury collision. Upon their arrival, they located a female who had been struck while riding her bicycle on the highway.
Cash said the preliminary investigation indicated that Peggy Miller, 79, of Lynn Grove, was traveling east on KY 94 on a bicycle when she was struck by a vehicle traveling the same direction. Cash said that the vehicle did not stop after striking Miller, who he added was wearing a reflective vest and had flashing lights activated on her bicycle.
Cash said a unit from the Murray-Calloway County Ambulance Service took Miller to Murray-Calloway County Hospital for treatment of injuries she received from the collision.
On Saturday, Cash said that further investigation had revealed the identify of the type of vehicle that had struck Miller. He said the casing of what appeared to be a side-view mirror that was recovered at the scene came from a 1999-2004 Oldsmobile Alero, a mid-size passenger car that is medium metallic green in color.
The investigation is continuing by CCSO Sgt. Charles Tidwell.
Anyone with information may call the Calloway County Sheriff’s Office at 270-753-3151 or email at ccso.office@callkyso.com.
