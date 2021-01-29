MIDWAY — A deer darting across a highway led to a Wednesday night wreck that ended an attempt at assisting with a pursuit for a Calloway County Sheriff’s Office deputy.
CCSO Chief Deputy Sheriff Jody Cash said Thursday that Deputy Nicholas Dues was northbound on U.S. 641 South at about 10:30 p.m. Wednesday when the animal darted in front of his unit, a Dodge Charger. No contact was made between the car and the deer, but, in his attempt to avoid striking the creature, Dues lost control of the vehicle.
Cash said Dues’ car swerved through the southbound lane in exiting the road, then overturned before striking a telephone pole. The car then ended its journey by coming to rest upright, allowing Dues to exit the vehicle.
“It really can happen to anybody,” Cash said of the the threat deer can pose to motorists. “We teach our own deputies and the public to be careful, and to not swerve. But as much as you plan or prepare, it’s a natural reaction for just about everyone.”
Cash said it was not known if Dues had his blue lights and siren activated when the wreck occurred. He said it came just minutes after Dues had left the Hazel area. He believes Dues was headed to Murray so he could find a more accessible route to KY 121 South to New Concord, which is where the pursuit was occurring.
‘The good news is we did end up making an arrest on that call,” Cash said of the pursuit that ended with the suspect’s vehicle crashing.
Meanwhile, upon reaching Dues, Cash said emergency personnel found that he was in much better condition than what usually results from a wreck this violent.
“He was actually able to not only get out of the vehicle on his own, but he called it in as well. He was fortunate, though, because you usually don’t have it where somebody can do that in wrecks where the car overturns and hits a pole,” Cash said. “And he was reluctant about going to the hospital, which probably comes from being an officer and thinking you can handle pretty much anything. In the end, though, he ended up going in the (Murray-Calloway County Ambulance Service) ambulance.”
Cash described Dues’ injuries as non life-threatening and he was treated and released from Murray-Calloway County Hospital. He said Calloway County Fire-Rescue did respond but was not on scene long after it was determined that the deputy’s injuries were not serious.
Calloway County Sheriff Nicky Knight also praised Dues for still maintaining his focus after the crash to use his cell phone to report his wreck.
“He did that because he knew (Deputy Corey Keene) was needing the radio while he was involved in that pursuit. That took a lot,” Knight said.
With the incident involving law enforcement, Cash said the usual custom is to have another law enforcement entity perform the actual investigation. He said that was handled by the Murray Police Department.
“It’s unfortunate that this had to happen, but it’s like I told him when I got out there … ‘they make cars every day and we don’t like to have to replace equipment. But you can replace a piece of equipment, you can’t replace a person.’”
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.