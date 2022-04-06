MURRAY – Although law enforcement officers hope they never encounter a situation in which they have to shoot or be shot, they must be prepared for that possibility.
The Calloway County Sheriff’s Office is currently preparing its deputies for those types of scenarios through the use of the MILO interactive decision-making simulator. According to the website for the program’s manufacturer, FAAC Incorporated, the MILO acronym stands for “Multiple Interactive Learning Objectives,” and it is a “world-leading provider of interactive simulation training, curriculum, range design and equipment.”
Calloway County Sheriff Nicky Knight said his office got the MILO simulation program on loan from the Kentucky Association of Counties (KACo) through the county’s insurance plan with the organization. Using a projection screen, each simulation features live action footage of actors portraying potentially dangerous situations, which may or may not turn violent. Inside each scenario, the deputy operating the simulation can choose a variety of actions for the on-screen actors based on the trainee’s interactions with the simulation. If the on-screen subject reaches for a weapon, the trainee must choose in an instant whether or not to draw their weapon, and if they do, they must aim extremely quickly and try to shoot the suspect before they are shot or attacked themselves.
“In some of these scenarios, when it’s playing up there, (the operator) can change what the outcome is,” Knight said. “In other words, if you’re talking back to that person, (the operator) can change what happens. They may comply, and it may make them mad to where they escalate. That’s the good part about this training; it can go either way. Every scenario is not a shoot scenario, and on this system, we actually do have a Taser that we can use in the simulation.”
Knight said that in addition to training deputies, he has invited the current Leadership Murray class to come run the simulation next week, as well as Judge-Executive Kenny Imes and the Calloway County Fiscal Court’s four magistrates.
“What I’m trying to do with people who are coming to do this is to show that we have a split second to make a decision,” Knight said. “People think that if somebody is coming at you with a knife, (they might ask), ‘Why don’t you tase them?’ Well, if they (are at close range), then it’s too late; you can’t transition back to your weapon.”
CCSO Deputy Troy Doss said the MILO simulation features many different scenarios, including traffic stops, alarms, burglaries, robberies, active shooter calls, armed disturbance calls, emotionally disturbed persons (EDP), fleeing vehicles, out-of-control juveniles, military patrol, probation parole and court security situations, among others. In many of the scenarios, the actor on screen may have a concealed weapon, something for which law enforcement officers must be prepared at all times. Besides guns, Doss said subjects may attack with knives, screwdrivers, razor blades, clubs, bats and any number of other items. Even if the deputy or officer is armed with a gun and the suspect is not, they can still cause serious injuries in a very short time if they run toward the officer with a sharp or blunt object, Doss said.
“The farthest I’ve gotten to somebody before they drew a weapon was 43 feet running from a standstill, and that was from a concealed carry holder,” Doss said. “People think that if you have distance between you and your attacker that you’re OK. That is not the case. You take a critical incident and then you take adrenaline on top of several other factors – depending on how heated the situation is to begin with – if that person were to take off at you with a knife or a hammer or a bat or whatever … you might not be able to get your weapon out fast enough before you get struck. Because A, they’ve got the momentum, and B, you’re trying to move while drawing your weapon, get on target and do whatever you need to do. So distance does not always equal safety.”
“We’re going to try to de-escalate any situation,” Knight said. “Nobody wants to pull the trigger on their weapon. Nobody wants to harm somebody. If we can de-escalate the situation by talking it out, then that’s what we’re going to do.”
Doss said that in situations where a deputy might be dealing with someone who has PTSD or is mentally ill, the deputy will often try to talk the subject into getting counseling. If the person refuses to seek help, and they appear to be a danger to themselves or others, the deputy might detain the individual to be transported for an involuntary evaluation, he said.
Doss added that training for dealing with an active shooter – a scenario of which is included in the MILO simulation – is far different now than it was before the Columbine High School shooting in 1999, which was the deadliest school shooting up to that point in time.
“Most of the time (before Columbine), law enforcement would wait for backup to get there before they made entry,” Doss said. “Due to the death toll from Columbine, that completely changed training for law enforcement across the board. Now it’s usually (that the) first one on scene is the first one in, and your one and only job is to stop the killing. Period.”
Although the MILO simulation is helpful as a training tool, Knight said there are more realistic simulation exercises his deputies also do from time-to-time. Although people doing the MILO simulation use a real Glock to shoot at the screen, the gun has no ammunition of any kind, so it doesn’t behave like a real weapon. With another type of simulation, the gun will fire rounds of paintballs, so the weapon fires back and feels more like the user is actually shooting bullets, Knight said.
