MURRAY – A Calloway County Sheriff’s Office deputy was injured in a collision Friday night on KY 80.
According to CCSO, deputies responded to the intersection of KY 80 and Brinn Road at approximately 9 p.m. Friday for a report of a two-vehicle injury collision involving a CCSO patrol vehicle. Upon their arrival, deputies located two vehicles in the median area of the intersection, both with significant damage.
Preliminary investigation indicated Jacob Hamm was eastbound on KY 80 driving a black Dodge Charger at the time of the collision. Stacy Joiner was reportedly northbound on Brinn Road driving a silver Toyota Tacoma and attempted to make a left turn onto KY 80 when, for reasons CCSO believes to be related to inattention, she failed to yield the right of way to Hamm’s vehicle. The two vehicles collided, causing Joiner’s vehicle to overturn.
Hamm, a 29-year-old Farmington resident, was transported by Murray-Calloway County Emergency Medical Services to Murray-Calloway County Hospital for treatment of non-life threatening injuries received during the collision.
The Calloway County Sheriff’s Office was also assisted on scene by Calloway County Fire-Rescue, Calloway County Emergency Management, and Murray Police Department. Murray Police Department is in charge of the collision investigation.
