MURRAY – Kentucky State Police Post 1 was contacted around 10:35 a.m. by the Calloway County Sheriff’s Office to investigate a collision involving a CCSO deputy. Troopers responded to the area of KY 280 East of McDougal Road.
The initial investigation shows at approximately 10:23 a.m., CCSO Deputy Thomas Bailey, 59, of Murray, was operating a 2012 Chevrolet Tahoe while responding to an emergency with emergency equipment activated, heading east on KY 280. Jennifer Rook, 45 of Murray, was also traveling east in front of Deputy Bailey operating a 2012 Volkswagen Passat.
After topping a hill near McDougal Road, Bailey observed Rook slow her vehicle, so he attempted to pass her on the left side. Rook observed Bailey start to pass her and made a left turn into a driveway, believing he would have more room to pass. Bailey attempted to avoid Rook by swerving back to the eastbound lane of traffic, but the front bumper of his vehicle struck the rear-end area of Rook’s vehicle. Bailey and Rook each confirmed possible injuries, but refused medical transport. Bailey and Rook were wearing their seat belts at the time of the collision.
Trooper Sarah Burgess is investigating the collision. KSP was assisted on scene by CCSO and Calloway County Fire-Rescue.
