CALLOWAY COUNTY — Calloway County deputies reported Thursday that the body of deceased Murray man was discovered early that morning on the property of a business.
In a news release, Calloway County Sheriff’s Office Chief Deputy Sheriff Jody Cash said that deputies were called at about 5 a.m. to a location on Victory Lane north of Murray. CCSO responded with personnel from the Murray-Calloway County Ambulance Service for a report of an unresponsive person found outside a business. Upon their arrival, they located a male unresponsive next to a dumpster, Cash said.
Cash said Kori P. Mohler, 29, of Murray, was pronounced dead at the scene at 6:30 a.m. by Calloway County Coroner Ricky Garland. He added that no foul play is suspected in Mohler’s death.
An autopsy was performed Thursday at the Madisonville Medical Examiner’s Office, Cash said. The results of that autopsy are pending. The investigation is ongoing by both CCSO and the coroner’s office.
