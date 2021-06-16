CALLOWAY COUNTY — Calloway County deputies say that two people were arrested for allegedly being involved in a domestic incident Monday night near Dexter in the northern part of the county.
In a news release on Tuesday, Calloway County Sherif Nicky Knight said deputies with the Calloway County Sheriff’s Office responded at about 7:30 p.m. Monday to a report of a domestic in progress in the area of Joseph Drive near Dexter.
Upon arrival, Knight said a deputy located a male adult and female adult who were believed to have been involved in a domestic dispute.
Knight said that the male, later identified as Ricky Gleich, 46, of Murray, then fled the scene on foot. Knight then said that the female, identified as Suzette Smith, 49, of Murray, attempted to distract deputies from pursuing the male suspect.
After a search of the area, Knight said that the male was eventually located, hiding inside a nearby residence.
Smith was arrested and charged with interfering with a governmental operation and disorderly conduct in the second degree. She was then taken to the Calloway County Jail in Murray.
Gleich was also arrested and charged with fleeing or evading police in the first degree, assault of a police officer in the third degree and resisting arrest. He also was taken to the Calloway jail.
Anyone who witnesses any unusual or possible activity is encouraged to call CCSO at 270-753-3151 or utilize the email address ccso.office@callkyso.com.
Individuals facing charges are presumed innocent until proven guilty in a court of law.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.