MURRAY — A traffic stop was conducted on KY 94E at approximately 5:30 p.m. May 31. The driver was found to possess methamphetamine. Jeremiah Hopkins, 44, of Hardin, was arrested and lodged at the Calloway County Detention Center. He was charged with careless driving, no registration plate, failure for owner to maintain insurance first offense; driving on DUI suspended, first offense, possession of controlled substance, first degree, first offense; possession of drug paraphernalia.
Anyone who witnesses any unusual or possible criminal activity is encouraged to call the Sheriff’s Office at 270-753-3151 or utilize the email address ccso.office@callkyso.com.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.