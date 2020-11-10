CALLOWAY COUNTY — The Calloway County Sheriff’s Office said Monday that a single-vehicle wreck Sunday night east of Murray resulted in one person going to a hospital and facing charges.
In a news release, CCSO Chief Deputy Sheriff Jody Cash said deputies responded at about 11:30 p.m. Sunday to the 1,000 block of KY 280/Pottertown Road, east of Murray, for a report of a single-vehicle injury collision.
Cash said that a preliminary investigation indicated that James R. Hornbuckle, 50, of Murray, was operating a Ford F-350 pickup truck westbound on Pottertown Road when he exited the right side of the roadway. Hornbuckle’s vehicle struck a brick column, then struck a tree.
A unit with the Murray-Calloway County Ambulance Service took Hornbuckle to Murray-Calloway County Hospital for treatment of injuries he received during the collision. Cash said deputies continued their investigation at MCCH, where Hornbuckle was charged with operating a motor vehicle under the influence of alcohol/drugs, first offense. Hornbuckle was cited and released to needing continued treatment from his injuries.
CCSO was assisted at the scene by the ambulance service and Calloway County Fire-Rescue.
Sheriff Nicky Knight would like to remind the public to utilize a designated, sober driver if or when someone consumes alcohol or intoxicating drugs. Individuals facing charges are presumed innocent until proven guilty in a court of law.
