MURRAY — A fire inside a laundry dryer caused some tense moments but little to no damage Monday morning at a duplex just outside of Murray.
Calloway County Dispatch was notified at about 11:30 a.m. of a potential apartment fire on Oak Hill Drive, just west of the Murray city limits, off Wiswell Road. Three deputies with the Calloway County Sheriff’s Office were the first emergency personnel to arrive.
Capt. Richard Steen, who is also an assistant chief with the Calloway County Fire-Rescue and Deputy Brandon Winebarger both entered the duplex at 1708 Oak Hill after seeing no smoke or flames showing from the outside, while Chief Deputy Jody Cash spoke with the person living at the unit, who had escaped unharmed, along with a child and a dog.
Upon entering, Steen, who had taken a fire extinguisher out of his unit, said he and Winebarger immediately noticed the dryer.
“It had fire inside it. There were flames going pretty good, in fact,” said Steen, who then used the extinguisher to extinguish the blaze. “The lady who’s living here then told us that it was a gas-powered dryer and that’s when (Winebarger) turned the gas off to the unit.
“She did the right thing, calling 911. She was home alone and saw that the dryer had caught fire. You call for help and, fortunately, I think when we got here, it was still quite a way from reaching the point of becoming really bad. She did good.”
The fire was out by the time units from CCFR arrived. Still, with smoke having spread throughout the unit, it was decided to use a fan to ventilate the inside of the unit and clear it of smoke.
Firefighters and deputies remained on the scene for about 30 minutes.
