CALLOWAY COUNTY — The Calloway County Sheriff’s Office said Friday that it was involved in a high-speed pursuit that eventually resulted in the arrest of two people.
In a news release, CCSO said it received a call of a suspicious vehicle that was parked in a building of a residence on Ross Road in northwestern Calloway County. When the property owner approached the vehicle, CCSO said the vehicle and its occupants fled the scene.
At about the same time, Sheriff Sam Steger was patrolling that area and located a vehicle matching the description. It was parked behind a residence at 375 McCallon Mill Road. As Steger pulled his vehicle into the driveway, the suspect vehicle fled through the front yard and headed north on McCallon Mill Road.
This began a pursuit that would turn onto Soldiers Creek Road, where the suspect vehicle was not able to negotiate a curve and overturned. CCSO said that, after the crash, the driver, identified as Angel Medina, 34, of Mayfield, fled on foot, but he was apprehended after a foot pursuit by Steger.
A female passenger, identified as Stephanie Burdette, 34, had also attempted to flee and was apprehended in the nearby woods by deputies Danny Williams and Brandon Winebarger. Both suspects were then taken to the Calloway County Jail in Murray.
CCSO was assisted at the scene by the Murray-Calloway County Ambulance Service and Calloway County Fire-Rescue.
Individuals facing charges are presumed innocent until proven guilty in a court of law.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.