STELLA — One person was injured in a single-vehicle crash that occurred Friday morning on KY 121 North, between the communities of Stella and Coldwater in northwest Calloway County.
In a news release, Calloway County Sheriff’s Deputy Gene Johnson said Kimberly Payne, 58, of Murray, was headed west in a 2005 Toyota car on KY 121 North in the 6000 block when the vehicle dropped off the right shoulder of the highway at about 10:55 a.m. He said Payne reported that the car then struck a driveway culvert, causing her to lose control of the vehicle.
After striking the culvert, Johnson said the car then spun in a clockwise rotation before coming to rest in a grassy ditch off the northbound lane of the highway.
Johnson said a unit with the Murray-Calloway County Ambulance Service took Payne to Murray-Calloway County Hospital for treatment of injuries. Along with the Calloway County Sheriff’s Office and the ambulance service, Calloway County Fire-Rescue also provided assistance at the scene.
