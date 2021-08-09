CALLOWAY COUNTY — The Calloway County Sheriff’s Office said that a wreck Friday night left three juveniles injured, two with injuries described as serious.
In a news release, Calloway County Sheriff Nicky Knight said deputies responded at about 10 p.m. Friday to a report of an injury collision at the intersection of KY 732 (Irvin Cobb Road) and Beane Road, southeast of the Elm Grove community.
Knight said that, upon arrival at the scene, deputies said that they located a vehicle off the roadway with what was described as significant damage.
Knight said that a preliminary investigation indicates that a juvenile was operating a Honda Civic car eastbound on Irvin Cobb Road and, for reasons believed to be related to speed, the driver failed to negotiate the curve at the intersection of Beane Road. This caused the car to exit the roadway, Knight said, with the vehicle eventually striking a tree, overturning and coming to rest after hitting an embankment.
Knight said the driver of the car was taken by a unit of the Murray-Calloway County Ambulance Service to Murray-Calloway County Hospital for treatment of what were described as apparent minor injuries received during the collision.
Two passengers, both juveniles, were also involved. They were taken from the scene by ambulance as well, Knight said, for treatment at MCCH of what he described as serious injuries received during the collision.
CCSO was assisted at the scene by the ambulance service and Calloway County Fire-Rescue. The names of the victims were not released, due to them all being juveniles.
